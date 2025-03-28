Adebayo Calls For Unity Among Religions In Nigeria

Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, stressing that without these values, individuals cannot truly practice their religions or live harmoniously.

Speaking in Jos while breaking fast with the SDP Muslim community, Adebayo observed the importance of mutual respect and coexistence among the country’s diverse religious groups.

He emphasized that “peace is vital for Muslims to practice their faith. Only in a peaceful environment can Muslims attend congregational prayers at the mosque or observe their religious duties without fear. Similarly, Christians also require peace to attend church services and worship freely.”

He stressed that religious practices should not be hindered by chaos or insecurity, as peace is essential for both religious and societal growth.

Adebayo called on all Nigerians, whether Muslim, Christian, or of any other faith, to embrace one another in unity.

He reminded the people that peace is not just an abstract concept but a necessary foundation for development and progress.

Without peace, he argued, there can be no meaningful advancement, either in religion or national governance.

The 2023 SDP presidential candidate further emphasized that Islam and Christianity both preach peace at their core.

He urged adherents of both faiths to uphold these values, as they are essential for fostering peaceful coexistence and understanding.

Adebayo also pointed out the everyday reality of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

He noted that despite religious differences, people of various faiths frequently interact in marketplaces, where Muslim and Christian vendors trade side by side.

These daily encounters, he argued, demonstrate that peaceful coexistence is not only possible but also crucial for the nation’s prosperity.

He urged Nigerians to focus on the collective goal of peace and development, stressing that unity and determination will lead to the desired change in governance and the realization of a prosperous and peaceful society.

In his remarks, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, also called on religious groups in Nigeria to foster peace and understanding among themselves.

Dalung emphasized that the country’s religious diversity should be celebrated rather than become a source of division.

He urged both Christian and Muslim leaders to work together in promoting harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect, saying that religious differences should never be an excuse for conflict.

He further stressed that peace and unity are vital for the nation’s growth and prosperity and that every Nigerian, regardless of their faith, has a role to play in ensuring that the country remains a peaceful and stable place for all.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

