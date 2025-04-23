Adebayo Blames Tinubu For Escalating Insecurity

Share

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the country’s deepening security crisis, describing the situation as a direct result of leadership failure.

Adebayo, who ran for president in the 2023 general elections, made these remarks in a recent interview, where he addressed the rising wave of violent attacks in Plateau and Benue States.

Referring specifically to the recent killings in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas, as well as parts of Benue, Adebayo condemned the massacre of innocent Nigerians and laid the blame squarely on the nation’s leadership.

“The insecurity we see today is a failure of leadership,” Adebayo declared. “Achebe said it four decades ago, and he was right—Nigeria’s problem is leadership.

President Tinubu is a full-fledged mascot of leadership failure, a living example of how leaders fail while still in office.”

He emphasized that insecurity in Nigeria is not a new phenomenon and that the current administration should have anticipated the challenges.

“No one can claim they were unaware of Nigeria’s security problems before assuming office. The difference now is that governance has failed to address the worsening situation,” he said.

The former SDP flagbearer further advised the President to evaluate those around him and refocus on his constitutional duty as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Leadership is not about wearing agbada and celebrating while the country burns. The President must be present, show compassion, and lead with empathy.

When tragedies occur—be it an attack, disaster, or loss—he must be a comforter to the people, not a distant spectator.”

Adebayo did not hold back in suggesting that if President Tinubu finds the responsibilities of his office too overwhelming, he should consider stepping down.

“If a weightlifter can’t lift the bar, they drop it. They go back, train harder, and try again. But if they still can’t lift it, they resign. That’s why our Constitution provides for voluntary resignation,” he stated.

He went further to accuse the President of failing to even attempt meaningful governance. “In Tinubu’s case, he hasn’t even tried lifting anything. He’s just holding the trophy, calling himself a champion, and celebrating while doing nothing.”

The remarks come amid growing public outcry over frequent violent attacks, especially in rural communities, which have led to hundreds of deaths and mass displacement.

