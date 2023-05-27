New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
Adebayo Backs Keyamo Over Unconstitutionality Of Minister Of State

  • 5 hours ago
  • 2 minute read

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that he is on the same page with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo that the position of the minister of state is a constitutional misnomer.

Adebayo said the Nigerian constitution has no provision for the minister of state. He said he found it strange that Keyamo, having known the truth, accepted the illegal appointment and only to point it out after serving out his tenure.

The presidential candidate said in a statement, “I agree with Keyamo that designation of ‘Minister of State’ is a constitutional misnomer, which needs to be done away with.

“What I find hard to reconcile is why Keyamo would knowingly accept such an unlawful appointment from President Muhammadu Buhari only to voice it out after enjoying it to the fullest.”

Adebayo also congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

He charged him to live up to the duties and responsibilities of the honour, even as he advised him to place Nigerians first having achieved his life ambition of becoming the president of the country.

“I congratulate President-elect on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR). May he uphold all the duties and responsibilities of the highest rank in the land. A lifetime ambition has now been attained. Let Nigeria come first,” he said.

