Adebayo Accuses FG Of Disobeying Constitution

Share

Leader and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo, has decried what he described as the lawlessness of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

In a statement, Adebayo accused President Bola Tinubu of violating the Nigerian Constitution without consequence.

He lamented the absence of checks and balances, saying the President does not respect the principle of federal character in his appointments.

He further alleged that President Tinubu is not adhering to the APC constitution, which he said is prompting defections within the party.

“You can see the way President Tinubu is governing. Nobody in the APC is willing to check him. It is clear that the way he is leading is in violation of the Constitution,” Adebayo stated.

“There is no proper federal character spread in his appointments. He is not following Chapter 2 of the Constitution. He’s not even respecting the APC constitution.

“I’ve seen signs that there is no check and balance within their system, and that is why some members, not all, find it uncomfortable to remain there.”

Adebayo also warned Nigerians to be vigilant as politicians continue to defect from one party to another ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said many of these defections are driven by self-interest rather than the public good.

“Politics is a career, a profession, and for some, a business. A lot of these moves are self-serving and self-preserving. People should pay attention to defections based on ideology or belief,” he advised.

“Many are defecting because their current platforms no longer serve their personal interests. When movements are driven by personal ambition, grievances, or unrealised promises, the public must evaluate them critically. All defections are not equal, some are selfish, while others may be principled.”

On the SDP’s ability to manage the influx of political heavyweights defecting to the party, Adebayo stressed that discipline and respect for party supremacy are non-negotiable.

He noted that in parties like the APC, personalities have become more powerful than party structures and even government institutions, which he said is one of the reasons for internal disintegration.

“If we in the SDP don’t learn from the lawlessness and structural weaknesses in the APC and PDP, then we have no business aspiring to govern Nigeria,” he said.

“The SDP is working hard to ensure that the party remains supreme. The party’s constitution is superior to any individual—including myself, the National Chairman, the NWC, and the NEC. The only law above the SDP constitution is the Constitution of Nigeria.

“If you can’t respect the constitution of your party, then you’re unlikely to respect the Nigerian Constitution when given public office. That’s what we are trying to correct in the SDP.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

