Adebanjo’s Death, Loss To The Nation – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, National Leader of the Afenifere as a loss to the country.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the former President mourned the demise of one of the nation’s most notable leaders.

He said, “The late Chief Adebanjo was one of those rare politicians who straddled the worlds of the legal profession, politics, and socio-cultural activism.”

He prayed for the repose of his soul and for fortitude to his family, admirers, and the government and people of Ogun State to bear the loss.

