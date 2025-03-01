Adebanjo’s death fails to reunite old feuding friends in Afenifere

Share

Founded in the late 1940s by prominent sons and daughter of the Yoruba ethnic nationality led by nationalist and sage, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has had a remarkable history in the historical trajectory of the country.

It metamorphosed into a political party called, the Action Group, the platform upon which Awolowo and his stalwarts implemented the four core agenda upon which they tried to develop the old Western Region of the country.

In the Second Republic, it transmuted to the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) yet another platform for implementing populist programmes that have continued to serve as the reference point for assessing good governance in the South West region of the country.

Afenifere also played the same role in the current Eourth Republic when it birthed the now rested Alliance for Democracy (AD) which has since given way to the current All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, owing to a lot of internal bickerings and intrigues, the cohesion that is needed to serve the purpose of offering good governance and proffering workable solutions for the numerous ills plaguing the country, a role the group has always played in the history of the country, is now lacking.

Many had hoped that the demise of the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo would have provided an opportunity for reconciliation between the two factions laying claim to the soul of the group but that has not been the case as the factions remain in the trenches with no hope of truce in sight.

A meeting of a faction hitherto led by late Chief Adebanjo met in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, and announced a former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives and Adebanjo’s deputy, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, as its new leader.

The development was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the group held at late Adebanjo’s residence on Tuesday, which was made available by the Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseni, in Akure, Ondo State.

According to the communique, Olaitan would function as the leader in an acting capacity and after the final burial of Adebanjo, he would assume the office as substantive leader.

“Meeting considered the recommendations of the National Caucus and approved the appointment of Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the new leader of Afenifere. He has been a member of Afenifere for over 45 years serving in various capacities including the National Financial Secretary under the leadership of Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Deputy Leader under Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

“Oba Olaitan will function as the leader in acting capacity till after the final burial of Papa Ayo Adebanjo when he will assume the office as substantive leader.”

Hardly had the news of the announcement died down than congratulatory messages begin to pour in from all quarters, and one of such was from The Diamond Group, a think-tank founded by the former Executive Governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande and late Prof Muftau Femi Agbalajobi.

The group in a statement congratulated Oba Oladipo Olaitan on his elevation as the Acting Leader of the Committee of Afenifere describing Oba Olaitan’s assumption of leadership as a significant development in the Yoruba nation’s quest for self-determination and progress and urged him to reach out to all splinter groups and bring the vibrant and influential group together, ensuring that Afenifere remained a strong voice in the Yoruba nation.

The group expressed confidence that Oba Olaitan had the necessary experience and wherewithal to lead Afenifere to greater heights, and wished him a peaceful and successful tenure as the acting leader of the organisation.

In the statement, signed by the Chairman, Prof Abisogun Olabode Leigh, and the Organising/Publicity Secretary, Alagba Afolayan Adebiyi, the group described Oba Olaitan as a “foremost cerebral, effervescent, dynamic and committed member” of the group.

The statement noted that Oba Olaitan’s elevation to the apex leadership of Afenifere was a testament to his dedication and commitment to the ideals of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, and expressed confidence that Oba Olaitan would bring his wealth of experience and leadership skills to bear in his new role.

The group condoled with Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the committee of Afenifere, and the entire family and friends of the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

In reaction to the move, the faction loyal to Chief Reuben Fasonranti through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, declared that there was no vacuum in the leadership of Afenifere saying Fasoranti remains the leader of the group.

He said: “It is a known fact that the national leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, is still very much around. He is not only hale and hearty, he is providing the requisite leadership – to the glory of God.”

“In a situation where there is no vacuum, how do you talk of filling a vacancy that does not exist?”

The Afenifere spokesman added that the organisation was still mourning the demise of one of its highly respected leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and said the focus of the organisation at the moment was on having a befitting burial for its erstwhile acting leader, Chief Adebanjo.

Commenting further, Ajayi declared that “It is a known fact that the National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, is still very much around. He is not only hale and hearty, he is adroitly providing the requisite leadership – to the glory of God.

“In a situation where there is no vacuum, how do you talk of filling a vacancy that does not exist? Pa Fasoranti who is the Leader of Afenifere and Asiwaju of the Yoruba is actively performing as such.”

