The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima on Monday expressed grief over the death of Afenifere’s leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Shettima described Pa Adebanjo who died on Friday at the age of 96, as an advocate of a more equitable and progressive Nigeria.

He noted Adebanjo’s extensive contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, from his role as the Organising Secretary of the Action Group to his leadership in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the military era.

In his condolence message, the Vice President paid glowing tribute to Adebanjo for his lifetime of service, calling him “a living bridge that connected us to the foundational struggles of our democracy.

“We have not just lost a leader; we have lost an institution. His voice remained resolute and principled until his final days, consistently advocating for a more equitable and progressive Nigeria,” he said.

Shettima further described Adebanjo as one of the greatest titans in Nigeria’s political history whose departure marked a vital chapter of the country’s history because of the weight of his contributions to the nation’s democratic evolution.

“In African tradition when such an elderly person transitions, a vital chapter of our history departs with them.

“Pa Adebanjo was indeed among one of the great titans, a living bridge that connected us to the foundational struggles of our democracy,” he stated.

Shettima extended his heartfelt condolences to Pa Adebanjo’s family, particularly his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, expressing hopes that they would “find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Pa Adebanjo passed away peacefully at his Lekki residence in Lagos State and was survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

