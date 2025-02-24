Adebanjo Unites Afenifere In Death As Leaders Meet In Lekki Home

Share

Various tendencies within the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, gathered at the Lekki, Lagos residence of one of its leaders, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who passed into glory on Friday, February 14, 2025. He was 97.

This was confirmed by the National Publicity of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, who said that among those who gathered at Adebanjo’s Lagos home were members of Afenifere Worldwide of all persuasions, prominent Yoruba citizens, as well as, former and incumbent officials of the organisation from various states, as well as, some former state governors.

A one-time acting Leader of Afenifere, Chief Adebanjo, was a well-respected top-leader of the organisation and a strong voice within the Nigeria firmament. Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Segun Mimiko, delivered the message of the organisation’s National Leader, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, who described his erstwhile deputy as ‘a patriot par excellence!’

According to Dr. Mimiko, Pa Fasoranti again expressed his condolences to the family members and prayed that the good legacies of Pa Adebanjo will continue to thrive. “Pa Fasoranti said that although he was not physically present here at this event, I am fully with you spiritually,” Mimiko said, adding that Adebanjo’s contributions during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence, as well as, during struggles for the restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria shall remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

It was due to his huge reputation within and outside of Afenifere fold that made notable people to gather in Lekki to formally commiserate with the immediate and extended families of the deceased and to reiterate their determination to have a rejuvenated Afenifere.

They also expressed commitment to the progress of Yorubaland and a truly federal Nigeria. Also speaking on the occasion, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, described late Pa Adebanjo as a leader whose contributions cannot be forgotten.

According to Fayemi, Adebanjo’s commitment to egalitarianism and a truly federal Nigeria is “something those of us left behind must keep pursuing vigorously”. Asiwaju of Yewa, Otunba Samuel Ibikunle, also eulogised Adebanjo and urged youths to learn from the good virtues of elders so that their paths in life can be smooth.

The gathering was the first of its kind in recent time in which various tendencies within the organisation would assemble on the same spot and perhaps at the same time. Secretary General of Afenifere, Agbaakin Ademola Folarin, said that Chief Adebanjo ‘was a great leader and a highly notable patriot who will not be forgotten’.

Others, who spoke, including Chief Wale Oshun, Chief Ayo Opadokun etc., underscored Adebanjo’s tenacity, doggedness and steadfastness in whatever he believed in. The family of the late nonagenarian expressed appreciation for the honour done to their patriarch, giving assurance that the good legacies of their father would be sustained.



