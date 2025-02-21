Share

The Senate yesterday, expressed a deep sense of loss over the passage of elder staeteman and leader of the Afenifere, Chief Ayodele Adebanjo, describing him as a titan of democracy, a fearless statesman and a lifelong advocate for justice and good goverrnance.

In a motion sponsored by Sen Gbenga Daniel ( APC/ Ogun)the late Adebanjo was described as a man who has remained steadfast in his struggle for democracy, standing at the forefront of progressive politics, unwavering in his convictions and unapologetic in his pursuit of justice and equity.

It was a man who spoke truth to power, not out of defiance, but out of duty to the people. It was a man who was able to break the record of the people and the people who lost their life in the war against ISIL.

It was a man who was able to break the record of the civil rights allegations of Afghanistan, and a citizen who was a citizen of Gaza. duty to the ideals of fairness, good governance, and the well-being of the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: