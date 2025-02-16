Adebanjo: Rain of Tributes Continues

Share

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who breathed his last at 96 on Friday, September 15.

The rain of encomiums continued yesterday when Sunday Telegraph visited the residence of the Yoruba leader in the Lekki area of Lagos State, which was a mecca of sorts for politicians, activists, religious leaders, scholars and every stratum of Nigerian society.

Among the early callers on Saturday was the President-General of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, who said he flew in from Kaduna to honour the late elder statesman. Shettima described Adebanjo as a man who was committed to federalism and equity.

“We worked together during our PRONACO days. I learnt a lot from him. He was a man committed to federalism, equity and fairness. I came from Kaduna to honour him. I’m glad to be here,” he said.

Also, former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, described Adebanjo as a man who was selfless and was ready to fight alone if he believed in a cause.

Speaking further on the selfless life he led, he said: “These are people that they are labouring, they are planting trees that they know they are not going to sit under the shade of those trees when the trees mature.”

On his last encounter with him, he said: “The last time I met him at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, I went to him, I told him, ‘Please, don’t say anything again. I said what are you still doing here? Tell us what you want us to say, we will be saying it. ‘He said no. This is what I am going to do. I will continue to speak. And even till he breathed his last, he continued to speak. He would continue to defend all he believed in. Every day, you see him agitating for this, agitating for that. He knew he would not be a beneficiary of those things he was fighting for. It is for those of us that are still alive.”

He added: “We took certain things from him. Baba was never bothered to stand alone. He was not even perturbed if he was the only one talking. Once he was convinced it was the right thing to do, he was ready to fight alone.”

What my father ‘ll tell Awo when he meets him – Eldest son

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Adebanjo’s eldest son, Obafemi Ayo Adebanjo, said his father lived an impactful and eventful life. He added that the Afenifere leader would be proud to tell the late Ikenne-born politician, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, that he fought to protect everything he stood for.

“We are of course very grateful because of Baba’s life. We are grateful that he lived an impactful and eventful life that we are all proud of. All of you can attest to the legacy of the work he did and that will outlive him for several years to come. On a personal level, he was indeed a strong and principled man, and all that permeated his political life. One thing and one word that always comes out when people talk about him is ‘integrity’. He always said what he wanted to be remembered for was that when he goes to meet Awo, his ultimate mentor, he would say to him that he didn’t concede an inch of everything that they believed in and decided to do for Nigeria.

“He was a strong federalist, he believed passionately that the country should be restructured. He believed in the principle of derivation, that every region should have a fair chunk of what emanates from their region. He believed genuinely in unity, fairness and justice for the common man. Of course, we paid a huge sacrifice as a family because he never sold out for his immediate gain.”

I wish I knew him earlier – Cook

Funke Amos was Adebanjo’s cook for just two months. But she has one regret: She knew him for a very short time. According to her, the elder statesman was always interested in the progress of the people around him.

“Baba was a good man. He was very nice. He was always helping people. I wish I worked with him longer. I regret not knowing him earlier. He wanted the good of all. He was the kind of boss anyone would love to have.”

He trained my son from primary school to university, sponsored my daughter’s wedding – Driver of 28 years

For Sunday Olawale Gaba, Adebanjo was a blessing to his family. He said the reason he could work with him for 28 years was his kindness.

“I’ve been with Baba since 1997. He was a very nice person. He took me as his son. Whenever I offended me, he would counsel me and draw me closer. He trained my son from primary school to university. It made me surrender myself to him. He would counsel me on integrity, honesty and all. He urged me to emulate him. When my daughter had her wedding, he footed the bill. I never regretted working with him. Working with him made me know very important people. I know Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Peter Obi, there is no governor I don’t know through baba.”

An uncompromising democrat – PDP

Onyekachi Eze

ABUJA

In a statement on Saturday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba who described Pa Adebanjo as a fearless lawyer, forthright, principled politician and an uncompromising democrat, said the late elder statesman stood for the people’s rights “in the entrenchment of democratic tenets of adherence to the rule of law, good governance, transparency, accountability, social welfare, justice, equity, fairness and mutual respect in our national life.”

The party said Pa Adebanjo was a national icon, a torchbearer, an epitome of truth and a passionate advocate of true federalism.

“Chief Adebanjo was an audacious and outspoken patriot who remained steadfast to his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our nation by always pointing to the truth, proffered practical solutions for knotty national issues and served as a source of inspiration, vision and direction, especially for the contemporary generation of leaders,” PDP stated. It recalled his years as a staunch member of the then Zikist Movement and later the Organising Secretary of the Action Group (AG), as well as a prominent figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and leader of Afenifere, adding that “Chief Adebanjo distinguished himself as a true nationalist who put the interest of the nation and wellbeing of Nigerians above every other consideration.

“His death at this critical time is therefore a huge blow to our nation as he left the stage when his wealth of experience, wisdom and direction are needed the most.”

Nigeria has lost invaluable resource – Kalu

Philip Nyam

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu acknowledged Pa Adebanjo’s remarkable contributions as a distinguished lawyer, politician and former organising secretary of the defunct Action Group (AG) in the first Republic, as well as his role as national leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation.

Noting Adebanjo’s unwavering commitment to fighting for truth, equity, and justice, and his tireless efforts towards a truly independent and progressive Nigeria, Kalu extolled his virtues, legacy and impact on Nigerian politics and society.

He also highlighted Adebanjo’s courage and conviction, noting that Nigeria has lost an invaluable resource with a rich historical background in Nigerian politics.

The deputy speaker who extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s family, the government and people of Ogun State, friends, and political allies also prayed for the repose of his soul.

Share

Please follow and like us: