Adebanjo Predicted His Death 10 Years Ago – Afenifere

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group loyal to Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said the late leader of the group had predicted his death ten years ago.

In a statement signed by Chief Olusola Ebiseni, the factional Secretary of the Adebanjo group formally announced the death of the Pa Adebanjo.

Ebiseeni in a statement titled ‘Ayo Adebanjo Departs at 96’ said, “The Afenifere wishes to formally announce the demise early today, the 14th of February 2025, of our Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at the age of 96.

“An avowed Awoist and progressive school of thought, Ayo Adebanjo was known for his central stage advocacy of restructuring, true federalism, and a Nigeria of equity, fairness, and a true sense of belonging for its constituent ethnic nationalities.

“For about a decade, Baba had often reminded his followers that at his age, he was already at the “departure lounge” to strengthen us for the continued struggle for a better Nigeria, a country he truly loved. We will undoubtedly keep the banner afloat.

“Subsequent statements will be made available as directed by the Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan in consultation with Baba’s immediate family.”

