Adebanjo: Nigeria Lost Grapevine Of Conscience — Aka Ikenga

The president of Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke, has lamented the peaceful transition of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on February 14, a day remarked for global celebration of love and sacrifice for humanity.

He said: “In every death, humanity is diminished, but in Pa Adebanjo’ s permanent sleep, Nigeria has lost a grapevine of conscience, planted on the banks of integrity, and stood like an oak above every shrub.

“His roots of courage and irrepressible stamina for justice, equity and fairness to all, are so deep that even enemies marvel at a safe distance.”

In a brief eulogy signed by the president and secretary general of the association, Ogbueshi Mark-anthony Nduka-eze, they stated,

“We at Aka Ikenga in particular, the Igbo Nation specially, and Nigeria generally, grieve and mourn a life we cannot celebrate enough, because the denial of this giant tree of wealth in wisdom, whose shade as a Truth Telling Canopy at every moment, is like unplugging the fresh water of revival at the heat of intense harmattan.

“No one can ever be in doubt of Ayo’s inspiring awe and aura, nor command the value of his vehemence with such undaunting relentlessness, peculiar only to him.

