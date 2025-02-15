Adebanjo: Nigeria Has Lost Invaluable Resource – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has paid tributes to late Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a renowned elder statesman and Yoruba leader who passed on Friday morning at 96.

Kalu in a statement acknowledged Pa Adebanjo’s remarkable contributions as a distinguished lawyer, politician and former organising secretary of the defunct Action Group (AG) in the first Republic, as well as his role as national leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation.

Noting Adebanjo’s unwavering commitment to fighting for truth, equity, and justice, and his tireless efforts towards a truly independent and progressive Nigeria, Kalu extolled his virtues, legacy and impact on Nigerian politics and society.

He also highlighted Adebanjo’s courage and conviction, noting that Nigeria has lost an invaluable resource with a rich historical background in Nigerian politics.

The deputy speaker who extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s family, the government and people of Ogun State, friends, and political allies also prayed for the repose of his soul.

