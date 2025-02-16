Adebanjo: Nigeria Has Lost A True Nationalist, Great Politician – Ajadi

Share

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has commiserated with the Yoruba people and the entire Nigerians over the death of the Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, saying with his death the country has lost a true nationalist and great politician.

Pa Adebanjo, a distinguished Lawyer and former Organizing Secretary of the Action Group (AG), passed on last Friday at his Lekki residence in Lagos.

In a statement issued by Ajadi on Sunday, he said he met Chief Adebanjo in 2022 when he was consulting on his presidential political aspiration and found him to be a fearless lawyer, a nationalist, an uncompromising democrat and a great politician.

The statement read, “I heard about the death of a Yoruba Leader and a nationalist, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who passed on last Friday. I commiserate with his family, the Yoruba People and the entire Nigerians over his demise.

“We met when I was consulting in 2022 for my political aspiration and I found Baba Adebanjo as a fearless lawyer, forthright and principled politician, and an uncompromising democrat, who had a love of the messes and greater Nigeria at heart.

“With his death, Yoruba and Nigeria have lost a great politician and leader who stood for the people’s rights in the entrenchment of democratic tenets of adherence to the Rule of Law, good governance, transparency, accountability, social welfare, justice, equity, fairness and mutual respect in our national life.

“Chief Adebanjo, a true federalist was the Organizing Secretary of the Action Group and was jailed alongside the legendary Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Baba was an epitome of truth and a passionate advocate of true federalism, restructuring and devolution of powers which are the only workable templates of effective governance, political stability and more peaceful co-existence in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious society such as Nigeria’s’s.

“He also played a greater role in the formation and activities of the National Democratic Coalition, (NADECO) which fought for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by late business mogul, Chief M. K. O Abiola.

“While alive Pa Adebanjo was an audacious and outspoken patriot who remained steadfast to his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of Nigeria. May Baba’s soul rest in peace”, Ajadi prayed.

