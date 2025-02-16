Adebanjo, An Eminently Quintessential Elder statesman – Alaafin Owoade

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Akanni Owoade, has described the late leader of the factional pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Afenifere as “an eminently quintessential elder Statesman whose life and times could withstand the tests of time.

Oba Owoade in a statement signed by a member of his media team, Bode Durojaiye, obtained in Oyo town on Sunday said Adebanjo was more than an ethnic figure. The royal father stated that the deceased was a crusader of Yoruba ideals, and a leader with a sense of fairness, justice, unity, peace and stability.

The statement partly reads: “The Titan of Yorubaland, hereby joins the entire Yoruba race and all unrepentant advocates of justice, democracy, and good governance in celebrating the passing away of a de-tribalised elder statesman who died at the ripe age of 96.

“In a world often swayed by convenience and compromise, there are individuals who stand tall, rooted in principles that guide their every action.

“The Alaafin of Oyo does not mourn but rather celebrates the laudable impact of a man of principles, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who was not just a rarity; but a force of change, inspiring others to pursue lives of purpose and authenticity.

“His unwavering moral compass not only defined him but also uplifted those around him. At the heart of this principled man’s journey lies an unshakable foundation of core values. Honesty, respect, and fairness are not just words in his vocabulary—they are the pillars of his existence.

“Pa Adebanjo believed that integrity is non-negotiable, even in the face of adversity. He cultivated a reputation for being truthful and dependable. When others sought shortcuts, he chose the harder but more honest path.

“His steadfast adherence to principles earned him trust and respect, making him a role model in the country, as he lived and fought for democracy, justice, and the welfare of the downtrodden.

“Death is inevitable. There are no guarantees in life and we’ll never know for certain when we’ll truly die. One good attitude to practice is living our lives every day as if it were our last. Don’t let us take everything for granted and don’t live in fear of death. Let us use death as a reminder that we should not waste our lives.

“Let us treasure the moments, every conversation, and experience we have with people. We should live for now and not in the past and the uncertain future.

“His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye celebrates Pa Adebanjo’s unalloyed legacy, praying that the indelible imprints he upheld will continue to guide and inspire both our present and future leaders to embrace the values of truth, justice, and unity. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement read.

