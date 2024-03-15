Ade Tiger Speaks On Movie Role In Anikulapo

Nollywood actor, Titilope Kuti, better known as Ade Tiger has revealed that moving from a political thug in the Netflix adapted series to a local hunter role ‘Adigun’ in Kunle Afolayan’s new series, ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, was a huge shocker to him.

The movie star made this known when asked about his experience in the new series in an interview with PUNCH.

Titi who’s known as Ade Tiger for his role in the Kemi Adetiba blockbuster movie, King of Boys, disclosed that the role was bigger than his imagination and many fans stormed his social media page, to verify if he was the actor who played ‘Adigun’ in Anikulapo.

The thespian noted that he was totally immersed in the character and put in the same level of commitment as he did for King of Boys.

He said, “It was actually a huge shocker, bigger than I imagined, many of them come on my social media daily to verify if it truly was me in Anikulapo. The experience while filming was totally worth every sacrifice.

“The entire filming took about 87 days to shoot. I put the same level of commitment as I did for King of Boys (if not more this time), I was totally immersed in the character from day 1 and stayed there all through,

“I was Adigun when offset until the very end (I remember Taiwo Hassan, Ogogo’s reaction when we shot our first scene together in the palace, he said ‘I was worried for you initially, but I see you came ready.’

“There were lots of challenging points but we all stuck together like one family from start to finish, looking after one another. This is what we have to give every time as actors, surrendering ourselves to become different characters just to give the audience an experience. I will do it again anytime called. It’s a life of service.

“Total shock and disbelief, the makeover was incredible (great work from the special effects and make-up team), Adigun and Ade Tiger are also two extreme ends of opposite spectrums, nothing similar at all, two completely different types of films, and then there is the Yoruba thing with me speaking ancient dialect and all.

“I am not really sure which they find surprising the most or if it is all of it put together but the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive and I am honoured to once again give the fans an experience.”

Speaking on how he got the role in the series, Titi said, “I did not audition for the role, but I did a reading to assess my local dialect as a hypothesis for the amount of work required and how long it might take.

“Kunle Afolayan was very intentional with me on this role, he had mentioned it to me three years ago, so when the call came.

”I was willing to surrender the same level of commitment to building the character and perfect my dialect in reciprocity for the weight of trust invested in me against all odds. Yes, there were those that might have discouraged him, that I won’t be able to pull it off.”