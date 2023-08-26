Ade-John Sets Sights on Promotion Of Nigerian Tourism

The new Minister of Tourism, Ms Lola Ade-John, has given an indication of what her likely agenda for the tourism sector would be. This emerged during her first meeting with heads of parastatals and agencies under her ministry.

The meeting, which held at the National Press Centre in Radio House, Abuja, also had in attendance the Minsters of Art, Culture and the Creative Industry, Han- natu Musawa and that of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammed Idris.

Unlike her predecessor, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was disinterested in marketing Nigerian tourism beyond his Abuja office, the new minister has said her main focus would be marketing Nigeria at both the national and international level as a tourist destination of choice.

The details of her agenda and strategies to be adopted in selling Nigeria across board, she said would be unveiled in the coming days as she settles into the office and meet with the different stakeholders to get their perspectives and solicit their partnership in achieving her main goal.

Noting that priority would be on making Nigerian tourism a foreign exchange earner, apart from Oil and Gas.