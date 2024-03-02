Ade-John Pledges to Partner Ekiti State Bureau for Tourism Development

Nigeria Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade- John, has expressed her commitment to collaborate with Ekiti State Bureau for Tourism Development on harnessing and promoting the tourism economy of the state. The minister made this known in a recent letter she wrote to the Director General of the Bureau, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, who had earlier written to congratulate the minister on her appointment and wish her speedy recovery during the course of her illness.

In the letter signed personally by her, the minister noted that, ‘‘I am particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the Ekiti State government and the Bureau of Tourism Development to explore avenues for tourism development in Ekiti State. Your state’s unique cultural heritage sites, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant communities present immense potentials for tourism promotion and investment and I am eager to work together to realise this potential. ‘‘Be assured that I am committed to fostering a fruitful collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Ekiti State government.’’

Besides the promise of partnership with the state government, the minister on a personal note expressed appreciation to Ojo-Lanre for felicitating with her and wishing her well and a successful tenure. ‘‘I am writing to express my sincere appreciation for your heartfelt congratulations on my appointment as the Minister of Tourism for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your kind words and well wishes are deeply appreciated.

‘‘I am honoured to receive such warm sentiments from the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development and I am encouraged by your confidence in my ability to drive substantial progress in tourism development across Nigeria.’’ This is as she also disclosed that, ‘‘your recognisition of the significance of the Ministry of Tourism and its potential impact on our nation’s cultural heritage and natural landscapes is truly commendable.’’