Addressing Trade Facilitation Challenges With Automation

For over a century, government has been spending huge amount of money on infrastructure and expansion in all its ports in order to boost Nigerian economy through import and export.

Specifically in 1900, government under colonial administration made provisions for ocean going vessels, leading to the creation of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 1954 with a mandate to control and administer all ports in the country through the Ports Act.

Expansion

Following this, the authority began port expansion and development in 1970s, structural and administrative reforms in 1990s and concession of port terminals as well as transition of NPA to landlord in 2006.

Furthermore, in its drive to reconfigure port efficiency and regional competitiveness, Nigeria has been recording steady progress in the global index of doing business under the auspices of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) through the inauguration of Port Community System (PCS) under technical assistance from International Maritime Organisation (IMO); promoting clear procedure and timelines within the port eco-system through the development and launch of the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM), leading to a harmonised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of agencies involved with vessel arrival and boarding in the ports aimed at fostering enabling environment for domestic and foreign port users.

To consolidate this, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has pledged to increase investment in port facilities to further enhance efficiency in all concessioned areas.

Counsel

On this ground, Dantsoho advised terminal operators during the operational tour of the Lagos ports at Apapa and Tin Can Island Port complexes to take advantage of the investorfriendliness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and put in more investment, saying that Nigerian ports definitely deserved greater investment than what is currently obtainable.

Besides, the managing director noted that in alignment with the World Ports Sustainability Programme (WPSP), the management of the authority was keen on ports eco-friendliness, stressing the need on investors’ compliance with this global imperative.

As a regulator, Dantsoho said: “We assure you of all the facilitation necessary to protect your investment and guarantee return on investment.

As you are aware, with the commitment of the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, NPA has concluded the final phase of the Port Community System (PCS), which will provide the linkage backbone for the forthcoming National Single Window (NSW) project.

We must translate our vision of being the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa to reality as quickly as possible.”

New steps

He reiterated the strategic importance of Apapa and Tin

Can Island ports to the nation’s economy and the NPA’s readiness for the implementation of the PCS and port modernisation efforts, adding that Apapa Port was currently the number one port in Nigeria as it receives the highest number of containers in the country.

According to him, NPA had resolved to increase container traffic by over 70 per cent from the current 2 million containers per year to over 7 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) at the nation’s seaports, stressing the need for advanced infrastructure, technology integration and stakeholder collaboration to position Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

In addition, Dantsoho noted that modernising port infrastructure and advanced technology were the key steps to increase efficiency and container traffic that could meet the demands of Nigeria’s large population and thriving economy.

Focus

Also, Dantsoho highlighted a shift in NPA’s focus from cargo handling to ship-side operations, with private terminal operators taking charge of cargo management.

He acknowledged the need for further investments in port infrastructure and cargo handling equipment, stressing the need for port modernisation to attract global shipping giants, like Meaesk Line which currently delivers 500,000 containers to Nigeria annually out of their seven million global containers.

Integration

Moreover, he explained the significance of electronic integration across terminals, saying that all the terminals would have electronic integration called the Port Community System, which would advance into the NSW.

Dantsoho added: “This is a major project of the Federal Government and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who has been focused on that.

Compared to the last 20 years, or even more, the reform that ended in 2006 was a clear departure from when NPA was doing both the cargo and the shipping part of the business.

“So, if you bring in private sector practitioners, such as terminal operators, what is expected of them by Nigeria is for them to improve infrastructure and equipment; that is the key objective. And as you can see, we have achieved part of the aim.

“In Apapa Port, we have a company or terminal operators like APMT, like ABTL, and then at Tin Can, we have Five Star Logistics and others. They are doing their best to improve these two things I have mentioned, infrastructure and equipment.

“However, that is not to say that we are where we want to be or that we have achieved 100 per cent of the goal we set out to achieve at the beginning of the day, but we are looking to see how we can improve the relationship, how we can integrate in a way that we can move faster, and because of that, the government is trying to see how it is going to be as soon as possible.”

Last line

Building transparent, robust operating standard and ease of doing business should be encouraged by the Federal Government for investors in the port sector.

