Addressing Seafarers’ Harassment Onboard Ships

As the global maritime industry is working to create safer, more inclusive workplaces, with campaigns focused on zero tolerance, incessant harassment and bullying on board ships have become serious issues impacting seafarers’ well-being, safety and career progression on boards negatively, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Worried by complaints and depression among seafarers, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) are working jointly to combat violence and harassment, including sexual abuse, bullying and assault in the maritime sector.

Meetings

Before now, a meeting of the Joint ILO/IMO Tripartite Working Group (JTWG), which includes representation from governments, ship owners and seafarers, was held between February 27 and 29, 2024 in the IMO headquarters in London.

The meeting was meant to discuss potential future steps to prevent and address the serious issues by means of legislation, mechanisms and policies as well as enhanced training.

Globally, there has been an increasing awareness of violence and harassment occurring on ships which complicated the already challenging working conditions.

For instance, the IMO Secretary-General, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, said: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a safe and respectful working environment on board.”

Recognising that this is not only a moral imperative but also a practical necessity for the industry’s sustainable growth, he noted that IMO was committed to preventing and combatting bullying and harassment in the maritime sector, saying that the goal was to meet the expectations of seafarers, the industry, administrations and the public at large in making shipping free of any form of aggression.

Similarly, the ILO Director of Sectoral Policies Department, Mr. Frank Hagemann, said: “It is essential that we do everything in our power to address issues that can cause experienced seafarers to leave the sea or to dissuade young women and men from taking up the profession.”

According to him, any form of violence and harassment is in direct contradiction to the very concept of decent work, adding that there must be zero tolerance of such behaviour.

Risk assessments

Similarly, the Managing Partner of the Maritime and Commercial Law Chambers, Barrister Osuala Emmanuel Nwagbara, recently called for urgent implementation of anti-harassment policies, thorough risk assessments, structured training and confidential grievance mechanisms on Nigerian-flagged vessels, in line with the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 provisions on occupational safety and health.

At the 2025 Day of the Seafarers event in Lagos, themed: “My Harassment-Free Ship,“ Nwagbara, who serves as the legal adviser to the National Seafarers’ Welfare Board of Nigeria (NSWBN), defined harassment and bullying as unwanted actions, verbal, physical or psychological action that degrade, intimidate, humiliate or offend individuals.

For instance, he explained that such behavior was not only unethical but also significantly impacts mental health, safety, team cohesion and ultimately shipboard productivity.

He said: “With harassment comes fatigue, disconnection and poor output. A sad ship is a slow ship. In the end, every

Government should launch a national campaign with the support of ship owners, seafarers’ union and nongovernmental organisations to raise awareness around the issues

one loses, the seafarer, shipowner, and even the economy.” Furthermore, Nwagbara highlighted cases of verbal abuse by senior officers, bullying of female cadets, and racial discrimination, stressing that seafaring was a high-pressure profession that should not be burdened by toxic environments.

Referencing recent developments by IMO and ILO Joint Working Group, such as mandatory training, possible suspension of offenders’ credentials and harmonised global definitions of harassment and violence, Nwagbara said: “If we want better ships, we must start with better behaviour.

“Harassment-free ships are not just ideals, they are legal and moral obligations.”

Advice

In addition, Chaplain at the Mission to Seafarers (MTS), Rev. Francis Aduroja, urged seafarers to freely share their experiences, emphasising the importance of hosting a dedicated Lagos event, despite the national commemoration by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) taking place in Port Harcourt.

Also, Secretary General of the African Shipowners’ Association and Secretary of the Mission to Seafarers, Lagos, Ms. Funmi Folorunso, applauded the courage and resilience of Nigerian seafarers, particularly women, who continue to thrive in the maledominated maritime industry.

She said: “Seafarers are one family spread across different seas and vessels. We must always protect and uplift each other.”

Also, Class Surveyor, Engr. Alalade Matthew, shared insights on the historical challenges faced by female seafarers, recalling early incidents of harassment on African Ocean Line (AOL) vessels.

While he acknowledged progress made by some Nigerian ship owners in providing opportunities for women at sea, he emphasised the need for respect, teamwork, and clear boundaries onboard.

Experience

Several seafarers shared personal stories of harassment, abandonment, and resilience.

A Bosun named Tunde recounted his ordeal of six months aboard a vessel without pay, food or water, until the intervention of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

Also, Ambassador Deborah, one of Nigeria’s pioneer female marine engineers, narrated her journey of breaking gender barriers, highlighting the critical role of mentorship and union support as Mr. Thomson, spoke emotionally about a colleague, who lost his leg in an onboard accident and lamented the poor compensation and lack of adequate post-incident support.

Notwithstanding, Nwagbara clarified common misconceptions around employment contracts and seafarers’ entitlements, distinguishing between voyage, articles and indefinite contracts, stressing the need for seafarers to pursue continuous self-development, maintain good conduct, and uphold professional ethics.

Last line

In Nigeria, government should launch a national campaign with the support of ship owners, seafarers’ union and non-governmental organisations to raise awareness around the issues.