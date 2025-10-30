Addressing Rural Connectivity Challenge To Bridge Digital Divide

One of the significant challenges hindering the development of digital economy in Nigeria is poor rural connectivity, just as stakeholders have, however, risen to the challenge, strategising on viable solutions, Abolajo Adebayo reports

The hum of a generator is the sound of modernity in Oke-Igbo, a rural community nestled in the hinterlands of Ondo State. Here, life moves to the rhythm of the sun and the seasons. Yet, for the young, the ambitious, and the desperate, there is another, more urgent rhythm—the flickering search for a network signal.

On a small hillock at the edge of the village, a gnarled Iroko tree has become an unlikely lighthouse. Every evening, a cluster of residents can be seen perched on its lower branches or leaning against its trunk, smartphones held aloft like digital offerings to the gods.

They are chasing bars of connectivity, a fleeting glimpse into a world that is, for them, functionally invisible. This scene, replicated in countless villages across Nigeria, is the human face of a stark statistic: only 23 percent of rural communities have access to the internet, compared to 57 percent in urban areas.

This chasm, known as the digital divide, was the central theme dissected at the inaugural 2025 Rural Connectivity Summit in Lagos. As industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators gathered, the message from the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, was unequivocal.

“A community without digital connectivity is functionally invisible, cut off from modern education, healthcare, markets, and opportunity,” he stated, adding: “This ‘digital invisibility’ is an unacceptable situation we must act decisively to end.”

Geography of exclusion

The term “digital divide” often feels like a sterile, technical phrase. In reality, it is a powerful engine of inequality, carving a deep rift through the Nigerian landscape. In urban centres like Lagos and Abuja, high-speed broadband facilitates everything from fintech transactions to remote work, e-learning, and telemedicine.

The city dweller orders groceries, pays bills, and attends international meetings with a few taps on a screen. This reality is a distant fantasy for millions of their compatriots. In rural areas, the absence

The reasons behind this connectivity desert are a complex triad of economic, infrastructural, and security challenges

of connectivity is not merely an inconvenience; it is a profound barrier to development. A farmer in Benue cannot access real-time market prices for his tomatoes, leaving him at the mercy of middlemen. A pregnant woman in a Niger Delta community cannot consult a specialist via telemedicine, risking her life and that of her unborn child.

Students in Sokoto State watch their urban peers access vast digital libraries while their own education is constrained by the physical books available in a poorly stocked school. Maida framed this not just as a development issue, but a national security concern.

An invisible population is a disenfranchised one, vulnerable to misinformation, alienated from the state, and cut off from the economic mainstream. This exclusion fuels rural-urban migration, straining the infrastructure of cities and depopulating the agrarian heartlands that are crucial to the nation’s food security.

The digital divide, therefore, is not a standalone problem; it is a multiplier of other socio-economic crises. The reasons behind this connectivity desert are a complex triad of economic, infrastructural, and security challenges. For private telecom operators, the business case for rural deployment is notoriously weak.

The low population density means a single cell tower serves fewer potential customers, drastically reducing the return on investment. The cost of building and maintaining infrastructure in remote, often difficult-to-access terrain is exponentially higher.

Furthermore, the lack of consistent grid electricity means operators must rely on expensive diesel generators to power base stations, an operational cost that makes profitability elusive. Beyond economics, the physical act of laying fibre-optic cables or erecting towers is fraught with difficulties.

Vast swathes of rural Nigeria are inaccessible by road during the rainy season. The rightof-way issues, involving multiple layers of government and local communities, can create bureaucratic logjams that delay projects for years. This infrastructural deficit is the physical manifestation of the economic disincentive.

Perhaps the most pressing and immediate challenge is the issue of security. Telecom infrastructure has become a soft target. From the insurgency in the North-East to cable vandalism and theft in the South, towers are destroyed, and fibres are dug up and sold as scrap metal.

Maida’s call for collective action to protect telecoms assets underscores a critical point: no amount of investment or regulatory goodwill can survive in an environment of systemic insecurity. Every destroyed tower plunges another community back into digital darkness, wiping out the gains of immense capital and effort.

From talk to action

The 2025 Rural Connectivity Summit served as a crucial platform to transition from diagnosing the problem to architecting solutions. The prevailing sentiment, as captured by Convener, Mr. Omobayo Azeez, was a collective impatience with platitudes.

“Let this gathering be remembered as the moment we all come together to move from talk to action, from plans to progress, and from intent to real impact,” he declared. This call to arms highlights a growing consensus that bridging the divide is a “shared national mission” that demands a synergistic approach.

The government, through regulators like the NCC, plays a central coordinating role. Maida spoke of leveraging “regulatory advantages,” which include crafting policies that incentivise rural investment.

This could take the form of tax holidays for operators deploying in underserved areas, streamlined right-of-way processes, and the creation of a Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) that is more robust and effectively deployed.

The NCC’s commitment to “universal and meaningful connectivity” must be backed by a regulatory framework that makes it commercially viable for the private sector to participate. The private sector, meanwhile, brings the essential ingredients of expertise, innovation, and capital.

The summit likely explored novel business models, such as infrastructure sharing among operators to reduce costs. The role of satellite technology, championed by companies like Starlink, presents a viable, though currently expensive, alternative to terrestrial infrastructure for the most remote locations.

Furthermore, local innovators are developing low-cost, low-power solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the Nigerian rural environment. The private sector’s agility and profit-motive, when properly aligned with national goals, can be the most powerful engine for expansion.

Community as stakeholder

A critical, yet often overlooked, pillar in this mission is the community itself. Top-down approaches that impose infrastructure without local buy-in are doomed to fail. The recurring vandalism of telecom assets is not just a criminal act; it is sometimes a symptom of a deeper disconnect. Communities that see these towers as alien structures from which they derive little benefit are less likely to protect them.

The solution lies in reframing the narrative. Rural communities must be engaged as active stakeholders, not passive recipients. When a new tower is erected, it should be presented not just as a source of signal, but as a hub for local economic activity.

Digital literacy programmes must accompany infrastructure rollout, empowering residents to use connectivity for entrepreneurship, education, and civic engagement. Local security outfits can be incorporated into the protection of these assets, creating a sense of collective ownership.

As Dr. Maida urged, the partnership must extend to the communities, transforming them from invisible endpoints into active nodes in the national network.

Path forward

The journey to connect rural Nigeria is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires sustained political will, patient capital, and innovative thinking. The success of this mission will not be measured by the number of towers erected, but by the tangible change in the lives of people.

It will be measured when the farmer in Benue can secure a fair price for his yield, when the student in Sokoto can access a world-class lecture, and when the mother in the Niger Delta can receive a prenatal check-up without a perilous journey.

The image of villagers huddled under a tree, desperately seeking a signal, is a poignant metaphor for a nation at a crossroads. It represents a yearning for inclusion, a demand for a stake in the modern world. The collaborative spirit ignited at the Rural Connectivity Summit offers a beacon of hope.

By weaving a digital safety net that leaves nobody behind, Nigeria can begin to stitch its fractured geography into a single, cohesive, and prosperous whole. The mission is collective, the action must be shared, and the time for progress is now. The invisible nation is waiting to be seen, heard, and connected.