Addressing Malnutrition And Starvation

Recently, nutrition stakeholders from different states and organisations converged to ensure nutrition and ‘six-monthpaid’ maternity leave for nursing mothers got the visibility they deserve, REGINA OTOKPA reports:

Malnutrition has been a ravaging issue in Nigeria, the current economic downturn, climate change and insecurity has not been helpful.

As a result, millions of children in Nigeria are at risk of poor cognitive, physical, psychological and mental developments. “Hunger dey o; if you come to Makurdi you will see families including enlightened ones struggling to eat.

Whatever they can lay their hands on is what they eat. “It’s worst at the villages; ruam (morsels of either corn flour or cassava paste also known as Akpu or Fufu) is what most of them eat all through the day and with the way things are, protein especially meat, fish and eggs have become a luxury for many including the middle class and so you see over dependence on carbohydrate foods including rice and spaghetti, there is no balanced diet anymore,” Ugbah Teresa, an indigene of Benue State lamented.

Over the years, some persons perceive Benue State as the headquarters of affordable food both cooked and uncooked. Known for their variety of food crops and their penchant for farming, there is no little wonder the state is known as “food basket of the Nation.”

But the stark reality is the state is amongst those being ravaged with malnutrition.

Statistics

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA at the end of a two-day Project Inception and Validation meeting for nutrition stakeholders drawn from the states and CSOs on ‘Increased Investment to Scale up Quality Nutrition Services,” Rachel Ityorzughul, an indigene and resident in the state, revealed that the rate of stunting and wasting in the Benue state was very high.

Ityorzughul who represented Women in Health Empowerment and Peace Initiative at the meeting, attributed the increasing malnutrition in the state to poverty and food insecurity.

She said: “Benue is on the high side of malnutrition especially stunting; it ranges around 22 percent and above besides wasting. “Despite the fact that we have food, children are still malnourished. when you go out for maternal and newborn child health week where you assess nutritional status of children on the field, you will be amazed.

You will see children coming out with red colour which means severe malnutrition, yellow which stands for moderate acute malnutrition Sometimes in 100 cases you can get five cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and maybe two moderate cases.

“Malnutrition is increasing because families don’t have food to eat and they don’t have the means to know how to generate income to help them break away from poverty.”

Unlike the opinion in some quarters, malnutrition cuts across all states in the country. Current statistics by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) shows that 17.7 million people living in Nigeria are unsure of where their next meal will come from due to hunger and food insecurity.

This may not be far from why Nigeria now ranks first in Africa with highest number of malnourished and second globally as out of the 35 million under five children in Nigeria, 12 million are stunted with 1 in every 3 children suffering from stunting, 3 million children are wasted and 23.5 million children are anaemic.

The common symptoms of a malnourished child could include; not growing or putting on weight at the expected rate, low energy levels,getting tired easily and changes in behaviour such as being unusually irritable, slow or anxious.

Describing the state of malnutrition in Nigeria as unacceptable, UNICEF insists that no country should overlook, as it amongst other issues, increases reduces productivity, increases cost of health care, slows down economic growth.

To find lasting solutions to this grave issue, Civil Society- Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) in partnership with UNICEF, recently converged nutrition stakeholders including permanent secretaries and nutrition officers from the states to brainstorm on the need for their respective state governments and by extension, the federal government, to address the funding gap in nutrition by putting in more money to address the issues of malnutrition affecting under five children in the country.

Interventions

The Chairman CS-SUNN, Sodangi Chindo, notes that the new nutrition programme in collaboration with UNICEF, was targeting 19 states; Benue, Cross River, Enugu, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Sokoto, Gombe, Kebbi, Niger, Kano, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa, Bauchi, Katsina, Zamfara, Oyo, Borno and Yobe.

Insisting the need to scale up nutrition through improved funding by state governments, he expressed worry Nigeria may not be able to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), if efforts are not doubled at all fronts.

Executive Secretary of CS-SUNN, Sunday Okoronkwo, regretted that nutrition investment and interventions in the country were grossly inadequate. He emphasized the urgent need for investments and funding in nutrition to reduce malnutrition and improve diet quality.

Okoronkwo who warned that failure to prevent malnutrition in children; stunting, wasting, and underweight would lead to long-term irreversible impacts on their cognitive and physical growth, added that the scourge equally results in economic loses which according to UNICEF, could amount to N76 billion or 15 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said: “There are funding gaps that needs to be filled Government needs to put its own money in dealing with the issue of child nutrition in Nigeria.”

Joining the dots between malnutrition and exclusive breastfeeding, the nutrition expert argued that a paid maternity leave for mothers for six months would in no little measure, address the issues of malnutrition following the ability of mothers to adequately and conveniently breast feed their children exclusively for an uninterrupted six months.

Exclusive breastfeeding

According to him, preventive measures such as exclusive breastfeeding, nutritious feeding of pregnant women and quality feeding of a child within the first 1,000 days were critical game changers if Nigeria must tackle the menace of malnutrition.

Okoronkwo who further insisted that quality promotion of a paid six months maternity leave for nursing mothers would help improve the practice of exclusive breastfeeding, regretted that inadequate breastfeeding according to a research study by UNICEF and Alive and Thrive, has numerous consequences including child deaths, cases of child diarrhea, pneumonia, healthcare system treatment costs and economic losses.

“Optimal breastfeeding practices could prevent over 30 million cases of childhood diarrhea and pneumonia, and save $22 million in health care system treatment costs related to inadequate exclusive breastfeeding.

“It is also estimated that improved breastfeeding practices could generate an additional $21 billion for the Nigerian economy over children’s productive years. It’s a right for women to have time to exclusively breastfeed their baby and releasing funds for nutrition is the only way forward,” he added.

UNICEF Nutrition Specialist, Dr. Chizoba Steve-Edemba who acknowledged the several efforts by the government, donors, civil society organisations and other partners towards addressing malnutrition and its consequences in Nigeria, however stressed the need for more funding She said:

“We cannot rely only on the funding from donor agencies and implementing partners. They will not be enough and can never be enough based on the kind of burden we have so we need domestic resources to be able to augment the funding that is coming from the donor agencies.

“The government has to demonstrate that leadership; they must demonstrate accountability and political will to release this funding.

Bayelsa State nutrition officer, Comrade Ebi Wilson, told INSIDE ABUJA government must possess the political will before it can put in commitment that will change the narrative “Even with this situation, government has some funds that they are using to do other things.

We’ve always advocated that government should put a little of their funds into nutrition because nutrition is the foundation of every life and once that foundation is cut off, there will be no life so of there will be no life which people are you building roads for, houses, hospitals for.

Leadership roles

“Every body must come on board so that the scourge of malnutrition can be addressed because the indices are showing that if a child is acutely malnourished in the first 1000 days, that child’s development has been affected especially the brains and other organs and once that is not corrected before two years there is nothing you can do about it.

“Because nutrition has reduced the cognitive behaviour, we run into problems; child will not be able to compete favourably with mates, the IQ will be will not be there and so at the end of the day what kind of leadership are we going to have when the brain is not well developed?

*Nutrition is key for the development of the well-being of the child and once there is a distortion it is only the miracle of God that can correct it. We must look at nutrition because it is the basics of life.”

Speaking on specific targets, Programme Manager CS-SUNN, Dr. Goodness Anyanwu, noted that Nigeria should be able to raise the bar in the release of nutrition budget to atleast $3million by the year 2024.

According to her, there was also the need to come up with innovative ways to ensure nutrition gets the much needed visibility nationwide, to have a country where every citizen have food and their nutrition is secured.

