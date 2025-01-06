Addressing Low Pension Gratuity Benefits Of Police

Share

The recurring complaints about the abysmally low retirement benefits of police officers who have served the nation for 35 years, as made by some concerned Nigerians, as well as the retirees deserves an urgent and critical appraisal.

The aim of course, is to make the needed amends to satisfy their yearnings, that is in sync with international best practices and reduce the likelihood of upsurge in the waves of insecurity still bedevilling the country.

Going by the Nigerian Police Act, 2020 which repealed the erstwhile Act, 2004 it was enacted out of the increasing desire to have in place a more modern, effective and impactful force. That comes up with propelling principles of accountability, transparency and the protection of human rights in Nigeria.

But it is indeed, sad to note that officers who should act as the catalysts to guarantee our safety and security have been at the receiving end of the short stick of remuneration and compensation with regards to their retirement benefits.

Recently, a delegation of retired senior police officers led by DIG Maigari Dikko paid a visit to the Police Service Commission (PSC) to lay complaints about their low terminal benefits.

And to ask for quick intervention in rescuing them from abandonment and poor benefits. Incidentally, members of the delegation served at the Police College, Ikeja back in 1986 for the Cadet ASP Course 14.

They were there to felicitate with one of their former course mates, DIG Taiwo Lakanu who was recently appointed as the head of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to the Press Statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, the visitors also complained about the current quality of service, compared to their own period of practice.

They raised eyebrows stating that: “Our policemen are now more in private homes than on the streets!” That situation is a worrisome spectacle needing a change of narrative. But there was more to their areas of concern as far as running of the Police Force is concerned.

According to them, a retired Commissioner of Police (CP) receives a paltry monthly pension of N73, 000 compared to his retired military counterpart who is paid N300, 000

According to them, a retired Commissioner of Police (CP) receives a paltry monthly pension of N73,000 compared to his retired military counterpart who is paid N300,000.

Their bone of contention is that this is contrary to what plays out in other countries where “pension entitlements are always the same for the military and police officers”. The implication of this anomaly if not quickly checked could constitute a serious security risk to the country, they warned.

They also called on the Federal Government to withdraw the many police officers attached to private homes so as to assist in securing the nation from the hands of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

While it is worthy of note that the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) has pledged the commitment of the Commission to restore the lost glory of the NPF to the benefit of both the serving and retired officers, it has become imperative for the Federal Government to give a listening ear to their areas of complaints.

Given the challenges of the sacrifice of their sweat and quality sleep, which the police officers face, with some currently living lowly lives in decrepit and dilapidated buildings, they deserve to be well remunerated even while still in service.

As renowned politician and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, rightly noted it amounts to injustice for a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to be paid a paltry sum of less than $1,000 while the payment for medicals alone for exgovernors is N100 million per annum. That is after serving for eight good years in office.

Such a disparity should be holistically addressed. One other area which Argungu has highlighted is of great significance to enhancing the capacity of the police when it comes to quality service delivery on both training and curbing insecurity. That has to do with the proposed engagement of some of the retired officers by the Commission to serve in its Quality Assurance Unit.

With that they would bring their wealth of experience to bear in the management of the police personnel. If all these suggestions on policy reforms, as well as equitable retirement benefits are implemented the future will become brighter for the nation’s security spectrum and we all stand to have a breath of fresh air.

Share

Please follow and like us: