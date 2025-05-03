Address Sexual Harassment Allegations, Ex-Minister Urges Akpabio

Share

Mohammed Abdullahi, former Minister of Environment, on Saturday called on the President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to respond directly to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and others.

Abdullahi who made this call in reaction to a recent public campaign led by a self-styled academic, Professor Mgbake, who has emerged as a vocal critic of Senator Natasha and defender of Akpabio said the former governor of Akwa Ibom State needs to respond rather than relying on what he described as a network of “hired blackmailers and image launderers.”

The former minister accused Mgbake of orchestrating a calculated media campaign aimed at diverting attention from the serious allegations against the Senate President.

“While Mgbake publicly denies any affiliation with the Senate President, she contradicted herself by revealing Akpabio’s private phone number during her attacks—an act that suggests direct coordination,” Abdullahi alleged.

He described Mgbake’s involvement as “a desperate media campaign to shield the Senate President from public accountability,” and warned Nigerians against being swayed by what he called “a circus of deception.”

READ ALSO:

Abdullahi also raised concerns about Mgbake’s credibility, citing reports linking her to past fraud allegations.

He referenced a Nairaland thread branding her a con artist and a Secrets Reporter investigation alleging she defrauded clients using front companies.

Additionally, he accused her of leading a smear campaign against Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, citing posts on her Facebook page.

“It is both disgraceful and cowardly for a public officeholder of Akpabio’s stature to align with individuals whose public profiles are mired in controversy and criminal accusations,” Abdullahi stated.

He further questioned the legitimacy of Mgbake’s academic credentials, noting that her professorship remains unverified by any known institution.

Abdullahi lamented that an issue as serious as sexual harassment was being trivialised through public distractions rather than being addressed transparently.

“This is not just about personal reputation—it’s about the integrity of the office of the Senate President,” he added. “No Nigerian, regardless of position, should be above scrutiny.”

He concluded by urging Akpabio to respond to the allegations with transparency and dignity.

“The Senate President must rise to the occasion and defend himself with facts, not propaganda,” Abdullahi said. “Accountability is the hallmark of leadership, and now is the time to demonstrate it.”

Share