Address Persistent Security Challenges Threatening Nigeria, WIP Urges FG

The World Institute for Peace (WIP) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to redouble its efforts in addressing the persistent security challenges threatening lives and livelihoods across the country.

In the same regard, the Institute appealed to state governors to ensure that the security votes allocated to them are used responsibly, transparently, and strictly for improving peace and stability within their respective states.

WIP noted that while state governments receive considerable funds under the security vote system, the impact of these allocations depends on how effectively and accountably they are managed.

The Institute, in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, and made available to New Telegraph, cautioned that funds meant to safeguard citizens should never be diverted for political or personal purposes.

According to WIP, promoting transparency and accountability in the use of security votes is essential to restoring public confidence, curbing insecurity, and building a safer and more stable nation.