Address ‘Japa’ Syndrome, LCU Chancellor Urges Stakeholders

The Chancellor of Lead City University (LCU), Ibadan, Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola, has lamented the dangers of ‘Japa’ syndrome (in which many Nigerian youths emigrate overseas) to the future of the country while calling on the government, educational institutions, and the general populace to work in unity to address it.

Ogunmola made the call while delivering his lecture at the 16th Convocation ceremony of the University held at the Adeline Hall of the institution. He maintained that ‘japa’ is not the answer but all must come together to rescue the nation and develop the workforce.

He noted that the youths are valuable assets of the country.

Ogunmola said: ‘’‘Japa’ is a new syndrome before our eyes and a new language among our young ones as a phenomenon of mass emigration of our workforce after they have been trained here. We all must think about this situation and reduce the danger to the growth and development of the human capacity of our nation.

“The government, educational institutions, and the people must work in unity in order to provide a solution to the current trend as it is affecting our national life and the future of our youth to use their skills and talents to contribute to the productive economy of the nation and its development. We must address this by providing better opportunities to utilize the skills and competence of our workforce through employment opportunities with decent salaries’’.

On his part, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, who urged the graduating students to embrace the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship to navigate the complexities of the world., disclosed that ‘’In the 2023 convocation ceremonies, the university is set to celebrate the accomplishments of 1,881 students.

“This marks an increase from the 1,705 graduates of last year. Among these, 1,328 will receive their first-degree awards, while 553 graduands will be conferred with higher degrees. A grand total of 160 graduands made first-class honor out of 1,328 graduands.

‘’The Department of Physiology has produced this year’s overall best female student in the person of Opasade Sarah Oluwatobi with a 4.96 cumulative grade point average while the best male student goes to Adepo Temitope Ayodeji from the Department of Politics and International Relations with 4.80 CGPA