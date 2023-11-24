Address Inflation, Insecurity In Nigeria Now, CYE Tells Tinubu

Worried by the high spate of insecurity, economic hardship and other social malaise ravaging the country, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and nip the ugly trends in the bud.

The group in a release signed by its Secretary General, Dr Victor Taiwo, on behalf of its Chairman, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, said yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital that, “A lot of reports reaching our office on a daily basis regarding the effect of the renewed Fulani herdsmen attacks on farmers in the South West, the ravaging of our farmers’ plantation fields, the abductions of our people for ransom by bandits and the indiscriminate killings of our people most especially in Ondo and Oyo states respectively, have become a sort of nightmare to us.

“It was a kind of relief for us when we witnessed a reduction in the menace immediately after the government changed hands in May 2023, but quite unfortunately what we are witnessing now is a resurgence in a high profile. It is also an understatement to say armed robbers are literally on the rampage in the land.

“We have in our record the kidnap incidents in Saki, Okaka and Ipapo, Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State here. Within a month, there were Fulani herders’ attacks on farmers in Afon, Ipokia, Ogun State, Iwere-Ile, Komu and Otu in Oyo State.

“We also heard about the killing of Rev. David Musa of the ECWA in Obajana, Kogi State on October 14, 2023; and also the abduction of about 15 church members in Ondo State in September. All these challenges should be critically looked into by Mr President before it escalates into something else”, Taiwo said.

“These series of security challenges across the country and the fuel subsidy removal have led to the high cost of food items in the country. The high cost of transportation due to the removal of fuel subsidies has also contributed a lot to the high cost of essential commodities in our markets and Nigerians are finding it difficult to maintain their three square meals on a daily basis.

“So, we are using this opportunity to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find a lasting solution to all these issues at hand for our people to truly have rest of mind and enjoy the desired dividends of democracy we yearned for”, Taiwo stressed.