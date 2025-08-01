Address Hardship, Int’l Evangelist, Ugwu Urge Tinubu, Govs, Wike

An international evangelist, Dr Ephias Jengeta and Sectional Leader, Igbogbo 1, Ikorodu District, Assemblies of God Church, Rev Godwin Chukwuemeka Ugwu, have urged President Bola Tinubu, the 36 governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to address hardship in Nigeria.

They noted that while the federal, state and local governments have been activating policies and programmes to address the plight of the people, many Nigerians are still wallowing in abject poverty and excruciating hardship.

They spoke during a post-three-day revival conference media briefing in Lagos on Friday. The programme organised by Igbogbo AGC under Ugwu was themed: ‘Increase in prosperity.’

Jengeta, who is also the Founder of Family Worship Tabernacle International, urged the government to address poverty, accelerate industrialisation and job creation.

He further called on the government to address corruption and ensure that the Naira appreciated. The South African world evangelist said it is imperative to address youth restiveness.

He said: “It is obvious that what the government should do first is to address poverty. The Bible is clear. If a nation is not led by people who fear God, what else do you expect? Secondly, once you have the fear of God, it means a reduction of corruption and prioritisation of the major things, that is, industry and commerce.

Obviously, looking at what needs to be done in Nigeria at the moment, considering the population, is to make sure that the Naira goes in tandem with the world market.

“There should be more industries and more job creation for the youth, so that there will not be many people roaming the streets.

“Looking at what is happening in the country, I want to give pieces of advice on how to address youth restlessness to make Nigerian youths, as well as South African youths to be more productive. I think it goes back again to the leadership. Like any other country, if we are not going to look at the youth as the future of today, I know they always say ‘youth is the future of tomorrow’. I tend to differ.

“Youth is the future of today, and they need to be empowered. What do I mean? There should be serious job creation. They need to be given funds to start businesses, which we call entrepreneurial work, for themselves.

“If that is not done, then we are not empowering our future. And the nation, like any other nation, that does not prioritise that will not be robust in terms of the economy.”

Ugwu noted that the population of Nigeria is growing, and so commensurate infrastructure, goods, and services should be provided.

The cleric also called on the government at all levels to invest more in agriculture to address food insecurity and unemployment.

He stated that the productive engagement of the youths will reduce restiveness and crime.

Ugwu said: “They (government) are trying; the major problem we have in our country is that there is an upsurge in population. The population is getting higher. And looking at demand and supply, it’s obvious that demand is higher than supply. So, I advise them to do more.

“They should do more in creating jobs by opening and building industries and investing massively in agriculture so that there will be food for the poor man. Many of our youth are not working. And that’s why many of them give in to crime.

“So, I advise them (government) to improve in agricultural investment. They should also create jobs so that people can live fine, and the crime will be minimal.”