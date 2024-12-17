Address Crumbling Ode-Aye Schools, Obayangban Urges Aiyedatiwa

Share

Chief Bidemi Joshua Obayangban, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Afforestation in Ondo South, has called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to immediately take action regarding the deteriorating conditions of schools in Ode Aye, located in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the two institutions in question, Baptist Grammar School and Unity Secondary School, Ode Aye, have been left in a state of neglect and disrepair for far too long.

Historically, both Unity Secondary School and Baptist Grammar School were esteemed educational establishments, contributing significantly to national progress. Today, however, they languish in a state of decline, emblematic of years of oversight.

The alarming condition of the infrastructure at these schools is a cause for concern.

In a heartfelt statement issued on Monday, Obayangban implored Governor Aiyedatiwa to prioritize the renovation efforts for these schools, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the educational prospects for future generations.

He highlighted that restoring these schools would bring joy to parents and youth aspiring for quality education, while also playing a crucial role in mitigating illiteracy within the community.

Obayangban called on the governor to instruct the Ministry of Education to initiate immediate action, thereby fulfilling the administration’s commitment to ensuring access to quality education for all citizens of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"