Additional Resources Provided To Stem Insecurity In Niger – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has said that additional resources will be provided for training and doctrine development in the Nigerian Army to help stem the tide of insecurity confronting Niger State.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu made this known during a courtesy visit to Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, where he disclosed plans to conduct operational visits to the Headquarters of the 31 Artillery Brigade and the 18 Brigade in Bida. According to him, the visits are aimed at assessing operational gaps with a view to addressing them.

The Army Chief commended the Niger State Government for its continued support to the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army and other military formations in the state, noting that the Army looks forward to deeper cooperation and collaboration with the state government.

He explained that his visit was also to formally declare open the Training and Doctrine Command Conference for the year, which he said would help harmonise activities and improve the Army’s training and doctrinal framework.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting and strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, particularly as the state continues to grapple with rising insecurity.