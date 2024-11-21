Additional Borrowing May Worsen Nigeria’s Debt-To-GDP Ratio

Share

As reactions continue to trail the recent announcement by the Federal Government that it plans to borrow $2.2 billion to help finance the 2024 budget deficit of N9.7 trillion, analysts at CSL Research have warned that further borrowing by its authorities could worsen the country’s debtto-Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In a report released yesterday, the analysts particularly warned that reliance on external borrowing in foreign currencies heightens the country’s exposure to exchange rate volatility, noting that, “any devaluation of the naira would increase the cost of debt repayment, compounding the financial strain on the economy.”

The analysts stated: “According to recent data from Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO), the country’s total public debt in naira terms reached N134.30 trillion ($91.35 bn) at the end of Q2’24.

This reflects a 10.35 per cent increase from N121.67 trillion ($91.46 billion) in Q1’24 and a significant 53.69 per cent rise from N87.37 tril – lion ($113.42 billion) in Q2’23. The total debt figure includes the combined domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government, 36 state governments, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The quarterly increase of 10.35 per cent (N12.63 trillion) was largely driven by the depreciation of the naira, which increased the naira value of external debt, along with a rise in domestic debt.

“Nigeria’s external debt in naira terms rose to N63.07 trillion in June 2024, up from N56.02 trillion in March 2024, while domestic debt increased to N71.22 trillion from N65.65 trillion during the same period.

The N5.58 trillion rise in domestic debt was primarily driven by new borrowings by the Federal Government to finance the 2024 budget deficit.

For external loans, multilateral and bilateral borrowings are largely on concessionary terms, while commercial and syndicated loans are ob tained on commercial terms.

As of June 2024, borrowings from multilateral sources amounted to $21.6 billion, representing 50.4% of the total external debt. Bilateral loans accounted for $5.9 billion, or 13.7 per cent.

Borrowings through Eurobonds on commercial terms totalled $15.1 billion, making up 35.2 per cent of external debt.” They further said: “The new borrowing aims to address immediate fiscal needs, but its long-term impact will depend on the government’s ability to enhance revenue generation and manage the growing debt burden.

Nigeria’s public debt is already substantial, with a significant portion of government revenue directed toward debt servicing, raising concerns about the sustainability of the debt.

Share

Please follow and like us: