Additional 40 Beggars Evacuated From Ilorin Streets

The Kwara State Ministry of Social Welfare and Development, in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), has evacuated another 40 beggars from the streets of Ilorin in its ongoing campaign against street begging.

During the profiling exercise, officials recovered a U.S. dollar note and ₦18,000 from one of the beggars, identified as Musa Mahmuda from Kano State, while another was found carrying a sharp knife.

Seven of those evacuated, four women and three men were repeat offenders, previously arrested in earlier exercises but had returned to the streets.

The latest operation, which involved the Special Assistant to the Governor on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, Mikail Aileru, covered areas including Tipper Garage, Tanke, Offa Garage, and Geri Alimi Roundabout.

Commissioner for Social Welfare and Development, Dr. Mariam Imam, expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting that the number of beggars removed had dropped from 94 in the previous operation to fewer than 40 this time.

“The evacuation team has been changing its strategy as the beggars also change tactics and locations. We urge residents to stop patronising them and instead direct their charity to religious bodies and orphanages. Street begging has been outlawed in Kwara State,” she said.

Assistant Controller of Prisons, Adebayo Okunola, who heads the Non-Custodial Centre of the NCS in Kwara, said punitive measures such as street-cleaning would be imposed to serve as a deterrent.

Aileru added that the exercise was also aimed at sanitising Ilorin and discouraging criminal elements who might disguise as beggars to perpetrate crimes.