Add touch of glamour to your outfit with metallic bag

There is nothing a little glitz and glam can’t fix in your style, which is ultimately style lovers are obsessed with wearing any form of metallic right now. A little sheen naturally fits well with this Easter holiday season. Metallic clothing can be a bit flashy, but with the right pairing, it can be totally daytime appropriate.

Whether you want to dive in head first and experiment with some all-over metallic pants or you prefer to keep it subtle with an incandescent accessory or two, you can never go wrong with metallic bag. No matter what you are wearing. Something like a metallic stone will act as a neutral with a more fun and glamorous twist. Metallic accessories add some interest and dress up an outfit.

Anything with a reflective surface gives a dressier appearance than a matte finish. You can choose from light and shiny metallics which are summery or for evening wear, to darker and more brushed metallic which are great in winter. Metallics are most easily worn in the evening, a clutch or shoe in a metallic fabric is the perfect way to take your outfit from day to night.

Nowadays, a clutch is a very universal accessory, so every girl should have it. So how about a metallic clutch? You can add it to your casual outfits for example, combine a white loose shirt, black crop pants, white sneakers and a golden big clutch for parties.

TIPS

You can add a golden bag to a simple white blouse, a midi denim skirt and sandals.

Try to create an official look with mixing a printed suit, black pumps and a metallic mini bag.

Instead of going after an entire metallic outfit, you can easily bring in the look with equally flashy accessories.

Metallic bottom is just as effective in