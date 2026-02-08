Add Some Glamour With Body Glitters

Body glitter is one the beauty trends in the makeup industry that people rarely talk about but is highly artistic and sought-after. It’s like the finishing of any makeup that is meant to speak glamour without words.

Body glitter is always used for advertising campaign shoots, where all the colours are made to be eyecatchy and glamour at its peak. Body glitter adds sparkle to the skin, hair, or clothes.

They are mostly applied on the skin for parties, festivals, and special events.

They usually come in form of gels, sprays, and loose powders suitable for all skin tones. They often provide a long-lasting, shimmering, or waterproof effect, with popular applications including collarbones, shoulders, and hair for a highlighted, radiant glow.

They make the make-up glitterier to unveil your charm, and give you a glamorous glow from head to toe.

They are best used for night events like, night club rave, masquerade balls, festivals.

Body glitter is best applied to areas that catch the light, such as collarbones, shoulders, cheekbones, temples, and along the hairline, using a skinsafe adhesive like Aloe Vera or glitter glue. For a festival look, it is often applied around the eyes or on the chest.

Tips to applying glitters

Face & High Points: Apply to the tops of cheekbones, temples, and above eyebrows for a highlighted look. Body Highlights: Collarbones, shoulder blades, and shoulders are popular, especially for summer or concert looks. Hairline/Part:

Apply along the roots of the hair for added festival flair. Application Method: Use a primer, glitter glue, or Vaseline to fix loose glitter.

Chunky Glitter: Ideal for focused, artistic placement (e.g., temples), while fine glitter works well for allover shimmer. Next time you see a lady’s Body shining more than normal, just know they are wearing Body glitter.