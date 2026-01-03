New Telegraph

January 3, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 3, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. My Style
  3. Add Round-shaped Clutch…

Add Round-shaped Clutch Bag To Your Fashion Arsenal In 2026

Add Round-shaped Clutch Bag To Your Fashion Arsenal In 2026

It’s that time of the year that a lot of wedding invitations come knocking at your door, but with round-shaped clutch bag in your closest, you are good to appear chic at any event.

Add Round-shaped Clutch Bag To Your Fashion Arsenal In 2026

There’s no disguising the fact that evening clutch bag are a predominantly evening accessories that completes women looks at any event. The right accessories can make or break someone’s outfit.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Add Round-shaped Clutch Bag To Your Fashion Arsenal In 2026

So, it is important to strike the right balance with accessorizing; otherwise an outfit might simply turn out all wrong. One accessory in particular is important on both a function level and a fashion level: the round shaped clutch purse.

A standard clutch purse holds some basic necessary items, including a driver’s license, credit cards, cash, and perhaps a cellphone.

Add Round-shaped Clutch Bag To Your Fashion Arsenal In 2026

Women typically hold their clutch purses in their hands, but several styles come with a strap that wearers can remove when not in use thereby allowing the wearer to sling the purse over a shoulder or slip it onto a wrist.

Add Round-shaped Clutch Bag To Your Fashion Arsenal In 2026

While clutches are by nature smaller purses, they still come in different shapes and sizes and you cannot go wrong in round shaped clutch as it can be paired with anything from simple cocktail dress to sophisticated native wears for Saturday’s weddings.

TIPS

  • It is important for accessories to look proportionate to the person wearing them, petite individuals should consider a small to medium clutch.
  • Several factors such as size, colour, versatility, material etc are important when selecting the heart shaped clutch purse.
  • The color a woman chooses often relates to the outfit she intends to wear with the clutch.
  • In order to get the best value for your money, you should select a clutch you can wear with several different styles.
  • A clutch tends to be a type of purse without handles or a strap, requiring users to hold it in their hands at all times.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nollywood Actress, Tayo Sobola, Unveils Luxury Fashion Brand
Read Next

City, Chelsea Set For Big Premier League Fest At Etihad