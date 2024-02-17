Add Extra Formal Punch to Your Suit With Floral Lapel Pin

Lapel pins are synonymous with class and formality. They have a reputation for possessing old world appeal but as vintage fashions routinely come back into the modern sphere, they are undergoing widespread revival. Today, lapel pins come in all sorts of artistic, elegant and modern styles, so if you want an accessory that will enhance your level of detail, a smart lapel pin is a superb way to go. The first thing you have to consider though, before you decide to march proudly out the door, is where your lapel pin should be worn.

As many men opt to wear lapel pins to add an extra formal punch to their ubiquitous suit arrangements, it’s important to know the ins and outs of wearing lapel pins correctly. If you have ever bought a suit before, you’ll notice they come with a buttonhole on the left lapel. This buttonhole is where you place your lapel pin. Simply glide the stick pin through the slit and leave the flower or emblem sitting at the top.

Once the pin has been guided through the buttonhole, simple secure it in place by putting on the metal cap at the bottom of the pin. Flower lapel pin is a seriously dapper yet often underrated accessory. Many of us believe they’re reserved for specific formal events, but no rule says you can’t use them to add some flair to your everyday outfits. Flower lapel pins create the perfect balance between feminine and masculine in formal attire. Flower lapel pins are traditionally worn on the left side of the jacket. It’s believed that this is a romantic notion; the flower is meant to be placed close to the wearer’s heart.

This tradition came about since lapel flower pins became popular in the 1800s. The trendsetter du jour was Prince Albert. During his wedding photoshoot with Queen Victoria, he cut a small hole in the lapel of his jacket to wear one of the flowers his wife gave him. Soon, men began wearing flowers on their jackets for dates, formal occasions, and even to work. Flower lapel pins became an official menswear accessory and designers began to create long-lasting versions out of materials like silk, crepe, cotton sateen, and leather.

TIPS

•You can use them to liven up your work outfits, or be old school and use them as the perfect date night accessory.

•The only time you shouldn’t wear one is if the dress code specifically prohibits them. For example, some conservative businesses might find them too flamboyant or maybe you’re attending a funeral that calls for a more somber dress code.

•They are not just for men! Ladies that love suiting up can also accessorize with lapel flower pins.

•One of the best things about flower lapel pins is their versatility. Though they’re traditionally worn with jackets, you can switch things up and try them on other garments. You can wear them on the lapels of your other coats and jackets.

•Women can treat their flower lapel pins like brooches and wear them on jackets or blouse collars.

•You can’t go wrong with dark or neutral colours.

•A vibrant flower lapel pin will really stand out against a dark suit.

•Don’t be afraid to mix prints when it comes to accessories! The trick is to choose another small print in a similar colour.