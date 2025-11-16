Nigerian comedienne and Nollywood actress, Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has called on the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Justice to include Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, in the state’s sex offender register following his release from prison.

Princess made this appeal in a live Instagram session on Saturday, November 15, 2025, where she stressed that the public must have continued access to information about individuals convicted of sexual offences.

She also addressed claims circulating online that the actor was pardoned.

According to her, Baba Ijesha completed his prison term and was not granted any special release. “No matter how much it hurt me, I have not hidden anything. Baba Ijesha is now a convict… nobody freed him.

“I want to urge the Lagos State Government and the Department of Justice to please publish his name in the sex offenders register,” she said, adding that she would be awaiting updates on the matter.

READ ALSO:

Princess noted that she felt some relief knowing that schools, landlords, organisations, and members of the public were now fully aware of his previous conviction.

Shortly before her livestream, she shared a video in which she appeared in a caricature costume, urging Nigerians to report cases of child abuse. “I believe that children should be loved, protected, and provided for.

“If you know any child who has been abused mentally, physically, or sexually, please send a message to the Princess Damilola Foundation,” she said.

Reports of Baba Ijesha’s release emerged on Friday after actor Yomi Fabiyi announced it on social media, celebrating the development and sharing what he described as key points about the case. A viral video later showed the actor sitting in a vehicle shortly after regaining freedom, saying he needed rest.

Baba Ijesha’s case gained national attention after Princess accused him of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old foster daughter. CCTV footage she reportedly installed captured him allegedly molesting the minor, leading to his arrest and prosecution.

In July 2022, a Lagos court sentenced him to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty of several offences, including sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.

Attempts to reach Baba Ijesha for comment were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report. Efforts to contact Fabiyi were also unreturned, while calls to Princess did not connect.