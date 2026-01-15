ADC’s Presidential Nomination Will Be Treading On Thin Ice

Like all things political, the take over of African Democratic Congress (ADC) by some politicians displaced in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Party (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) was an action in desperation to stay afloat in the shark-infested waters of Nigeria. But the act of desperation was created by the politicians in their individual and collective acts in their respective fields of play in the vocation of politics. By omission or commission, Nigerian politicians regard politics as an occupation, a trade or a gamble.

In either of these, they indulge in actions that force them into desperation to realise whatever objectives that actuated them into it, and such objectives usually are less than noble, and therefore not altruistic.

Nigerian politicians’ character and conducts that tend to tread on thin ice started during colonial era with the formation of the National Convention of Nigeria and Cameroons in 1944. NCNC was spearheaded by the National Union of Nigerian Students and Nigeria Labour Congress and a hundred other tribal, trade and syncretistic associations that wanted the nationalist movement to be conducted on a more organised structure and form and driven by some measure of ideology. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Herbert Macaulay were co-opted to lead the organisation and it was an instant democratic success.

Of course Britain was not pleased with that development hence it utilised its administrative and counterespionage institutions to create tribal parties that sprang up in 1950s in the Egbe Omo Oduduwa that metamorphosed into the Action Group led by Obafemi Awolowo and the Mutanen Arewa that became Northern Peoples Congress led by Ahmadu Bello.

Read the history of the political parties, and you see that their actions were acts treaded on thin ice and became acts in desperation that culminated in the destruction of democracy and eventually rendered Nigeria dysfunctional.

That Nigeria survived politicians’ calamitous actions between 1951 and 1966 was the deliberate policy of Britain, the erstwhile colonial overlord to sustain Nigeria in unity as a neocolonial state. These colonial parties (NCNC, AG and NPC) and their successors that played the field (namely; National Party of Nigeria, Unity Party of Nigeria, Great Nigeria Peoples Party, Nigeria Peoples Party and the Peoples Redemption Party) led by the discredited leaders of the 1950s – 1960s did even worse and plunged Nigeria into dark age of military dictatorship.

In 1999, the military formed three parties and recruited its membership, who are currently playing the field that they have sown with terrorism and frauds. Nigerian politicians have failed to play politics that ushers good governance that berths socioeconomic transformation.

The politics they played and still playing is politics anchored on conquest and subjugation and that is the reason that Action Group was used by Britain to stop the NCNC and Azikiwe from controlling Western Region, Eastern Region and Lagos, a pedestal that would have elevated Azikiwe to become the Prime Minister.

After Independence, the Northern Peoples Congress led by Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello marked Awolowo as a prey to be liquidated, hence war of attrition camouflaged as anti-corruption was deployed to rubbish him. Every action of Nigeria’s political parties has been a tread on thin ice and every of these blunders has seen Nigeria disintegrating and collapsing.

The Peoples Democratic Party formed by the military foisted General Olusegun Obasanjo and from President Obasanjo to Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria was reduced to a plaything in the hands of politicians. Zoning formula designed to afford elite consensus on political power distribution among the six geopolitical zones was sabotaged under President Jonathan and Northern politicians led by Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal rebelled to destroy the party by joining APC to defeat President Jonathan but having been displaced in APC those politicians then known as ‘New PDP’ later returned to the PDP only for Atiku their leader to be rewarded with the presidential ticket of PDP in 2019.

In 2023, the PDP zoning formula was to benefit the southeast or south but Atiku and Tambuwal sabotaged the formula by grabbing the ticket whereupon Governor Nyesom Wike rebelled and Peter Obi defected to the Labour Party.

In 2027, Northern politicians led by Atiku and Tambuwal are back on their familiar turf putting up the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the rallying point of galvanising the opposition against President Bola Tinubu’s second term bid. The ADC led by these Northern politicians are not committed to zoning but deceiving their southern compatriots with the idle talk that you must grab power first before devising zoning formula.

But they should be asked why determining the zoning formula should be an anathema to them? APC is running on zoning formula which has a president who is going on second term on the Southern two term of eight years and after him power will be zoned to the North.

If ADC wants to make any headway in 2027 presidential and other elections, it must decide now on zoning formula by zoning presidency to the south and based on existing zoning formula traditions adopt Peter Obi as its presidential candidate. Anything else will lead ADC to disaster worse than the PDP situation in 2023.

Let parties and politicians not knowingly and deliberately tread on thin ice of giving the ticket to Atiku Abubakar or any other Northern candidate otherwise what happened to PDP in 2023 will be a child’s play to the condition ADC will be plunged from the moment of such decision and thereafter ADC will become history, and gone with the wind also will Atiku’s perenial ambition of ever becoming Nigeria’s President through electoral ballot vaporize into thin air.

Let the ADC not behave as if it was created just to enable Atiku’s presidential ambition to flourish. That would be a dangerous tread on thin ice, the result of which would be a calamitous political act for the present opposition coalition in Nigeria’s nascent democracy. Let the ADC learn from the lessons of the PDP.