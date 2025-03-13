ADCs Must Not Be Higher Then DSP Rank – IGP

Share

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has directed that all officers serving as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to state governors must not hold a rank higher than Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

This was contained in a press statement dated March 10, 2025, and addressed to all Commands, Units, and Departments and signed by the Force Secretary.

Titled CB:4001/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.12/421 Order and Directives, the message noted that some ADCs assigned to governors have retained their positions despite being promoted beyond the designated rank for such assignments.

New Telegraph reports that the directive mandates all police departments, units, and commands to enforce strict compliance, emphasizing that it must be treated with the utmost importance.

The wireless message reads, “The Inspector General of Police (INGENPOL) has observed with dismay that Aides-De-Camp (ADC) deployed to governors still maintain their duty post after being elevated over and above the designated rank for such deployment.

“He, therefore firmly directs that henceforth, officers posted to executive governors as aide-de-camp (ADC) should not be above the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Commissioners of Police (COMPOLS) in all states, this is for your strict compliance. Treat as very important please.”

An Aide-De-Camp (ADC) is a senior police officer assigned to serve as a personal assistant and security detail to high-ranking officials, including state governors.

However, in recent years, some officers posted as ADCs have been promoted beyond the DSP rank but have continued to serve in their ADC capacity.

This development has reportedly created tensions within the police structure, raising concerns about favoritism, the excessive influence of governors over police operations, and potential disciplinary issues within the force.

