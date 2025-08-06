ADC’s Abejide Slams Door On Coalition Talks, Cites Party Integrity

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and national leader, Leke Abejide, has firmly rejected any potential coalition with other parties, citing concerns that outsiders might hijack the party he helped build.

Abejide, a member representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, disclosed this in a chat with Journalists in Abuja.

Abejide was responding to the ADC purported coalition and his alleged suspension with four other members, by the party’s Kogi State Working Committee, led by Chairman Mr Kingsley Ogga.

Abejide disputed the legitimacy of this suspension, claiming that Ogga’s leadership was invalid due to his expulsion from the party in 2022.

He expressed his discontent with the party’s leadership, citing a lack of transparency and disregard for the party’s constitution.

Abejide, who is serving his second term in the National Assembly, emphasised that Ogga, parading himself as state chairman, remained expelled from the party and was no longer recognised.

He expressed surprise upon hearing that an ADC meeting was being held in Kogi State at Senator Tunde Ogeha’s house, with Ogeha purporting to be the party leader.

He said, as the national leader of the party and having been the party’s financial for over 8 years, he questioned the legitimacy of Ogbeha’s leadership.

He noted the irony, given the party’s constitution stipulates that members can only hold positions after two years in the party, unless a waiver is granted by the National Executive Committee (NEC), which has not convened to grant such a waiver.

He described Ogga’s actions as a “kangaroo meeting” and vowed to take action against him.

Abejide said the matter has been taken to court, stating that he would show the current leadership that he is not a fool and knows what he is doing.

He further stressed that, how on earth the only National Assembly member of the party, someone from nowhere just came to take over forcefully, pointed out that though the ADC National, Chief Ralph Nwosu told him that some people are coming to join the party, but not taking over as it is now.

He stressed that Nwosu had been undermined by individuals he described as “meddlesome interlopers” who claim to be the current leadership of the party.

Abejide expressed his opposition to any form of coalition, stating that it would be a mistake that cannot be corrected.

“There is no coalition because it cannot stand. I have the locus to challenge every one of their actions in court because they are interlopers. Coalition of what? Coalition is dead on arrival.

“Let’s go to the contest and see who will win. The mistake has been made, cannot be corrected. We will show them the way out. ADC will not be available for such of coalition, or they should go back and register their new party, ADA,” Abejide said.

He advised Sen. David Mark’s leadership to go back and look for another plan, rather than pursuing the current course of action, as ADC will not be available for such, or they should go back and register their ADA.

Abejide pointed out that the party’s constitution requires a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to be called before any leadership changes can be made.

He decried that as an elected representative and highest highest-ranking member of the NEC, he was not informed of any meeting or decision to replace the leadership.

According to Abejide, if Chief Nwosu truly wants to resign, the Deputy National Chairman from the South should take over, following the party’s constitutional order of succession.

The ADC Leader has taken the matter to court, challenging the legitimacy of the current leadership and describing them as “unknown to the party structure.”

Abejide stressed the need for the party to adhere to its constitution and ensure that leadership transitions are conducted transparently and lawfully.

Abejide announced plans to hold a press conference to address the issue and inform the public about the situation.