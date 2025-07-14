ADC’ll Rescue Nigeria From Imminent Collapse -Kwara Stakeholders

Some political stakeholders in Kwara state have said that the new African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a strategic move by the opposition group to salvage the country from imminent collapse.

In his welcome address at his second annual colloquium, a former governorship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Associate Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, stated that ADC is good enough as a credible coalition platform for the opposition.

“It is only a strong opposition, free of direct and indirect infuence from the rulling party, that can wrest Nigeria from what can be called an irony of a collapsing rich nation”, he said.

According to him, ADC and other allied platforms symbolise more than party politics, rather they are instruments of democratic restoration, vehicles of civic renewal, and tools to return power to the people.

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium: “Interrogating the Nigerian State, Its Democratic Institutions, and the Looming Threats of State Capture,” Ajia said: “Their emergence is a reminder that democratic expansion and renewal is not only possible, but also already underway.”