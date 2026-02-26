ADC: We’re Ready For Osun, Ekiti Governorship Election

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Southwest Zone has declared that the zone is ready and prepared for the governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti States, respectively. This was contained in a statement issued by the National Vice Chairman of the party in the zone, Rahman Owokoniran, during the zonal executive meeting held on Tuesday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his address, the zonal chairman reiterated the party’s commitment to aggressive membership registrations, mobilisation, and expansion of the support base in the region.

The meeting placed emphasis on aggressive campaigning, polling unit monitoring, and solid security arrangements before, during, and after the elections.

Also at the meeting, chairmen of the party in the zone highlighted progress recorded in the areas of membership mobilisation, registration, and revalidation, while pointing out issues related to the availability of the party’s membership cards.

“Membership card availability must be addressed. We must ensure the cards get to those who are yearning for them. No person or group should personalise the distribution of the party’s membership cards or registers,” Osun State chairman Dr. Charles Omidiji pointed out. The suggestion was accepted by all stakeholders from the zone.

Oyo State Chairman Alhaji Yinka Olona, in his remarks, cited critical areas where the party needs to work as it approaches the 2027 general election. Part of it is the divisive tendencies of some individuals whose assignment is to ensure division in the party, urging all stakeholders to work together in harmony to make the journey to Aso Rock as well as all state government houses in Nigeria smooth for the African Democratic Congress.

In his own remarks, the Deputy National Financial Secretary, timi George Taylor, drew the attention of the party leadership to the seemingly unabated attacks on party offices as well as members, including notable leaders, by state-sponsored non-state actors.

He cited the Edo State scenario, where His Excellency Peter Obi, Barrister Olumide Akpata, and other party members were attacked, highlighting its implications on the morale of supporters.

“The whole idea is to make our supporters perceive ADC gatherings as unsafe,” George Taylor said. He further advised the party to take proactive steps toward preventing a recurrence.

The Ogun State chairman, Dr. Femi Soluade, in his remarks, thanked the Southwest leadership under Rahman Owokoniran for its swift response to distress calls from Ogun State, pointing out that the party has regained its footing in the state.

He talked about the progress so far recorded and assured the zonal leadership of good tidings and potential emerging from Ogun State, promising that he and his State Working Committee will not only sustain the tempo but improve on it.

Also in his remarks, the National Director of Communication and Programmes of the party, Dr. Babatunde Oke, admonished the Southwest leadership under Owokoniran to ensure that the interests of the party remain supreme and sacred.

He further stated that the Southwest, being the political headquarters of Nigeria, must secure large numbers of votes to justify its leadership among the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.