ADC Welcomes Ex-Power Minister Nnaji, Says He Rejected APC Overtures

The Enugu State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has welcomed former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, into its fold, praising him for allegedly rejecting overtures from the Federal Government and South-East governors to collaborate on power supply in the region.

In a statement signed by Ani Chukwuma for the Enugu ADC Media Team on Sunday, the party described Nnaji’s reported online registration as a member as a courageous move that signalled his commitment to what it described as a movement to “rescue Nigeria” from the ruling party.

The party alleged that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approached Nnaji to deploy his Aba-based power project to supply electricity across the South-East as a way to project success in the power sector, but that Nnaji rejected the proposal.

The statement partly read: “Enugu ADC wishes to use this opportunity to welcome former Minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, into our fold.

“We are aware that the Federal Government and the South-East governors made overtures to Professor Nnaji to use his groundbreaking Geometric Power Plant in Aba to power the five states of Eastern Nigeria in order to sell the dummy to the Nigerian public that the Tinubu administration has succeeded in the power sector, but he rejected the offer.”

The party commended the former minister for what it described as patriotism and courage in refusing the alleged offer.

“Hence, we commend him for showing courage and patriotism by rejecting the juicy offer made to him by the Federal Government and South-East governors, aimed at concealing the woeful performance of the current administration in the power sector,” the party added.

The ADC also criticised the performance of the current administration in the electricity sector, recalling campaign promises made by Tinubu ahead of the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

The party said the President had pledged to ensure stable electricity supply and eliminate estimated billing, warning voters not to re-elect him if he failed to deliver.

“Almost three years into the Tinubu government, Nigeria is still facing persistent electricity challenges,” the statement said.

According to the opposition party, the national grid recorded at least 12 collapses in 2025 and several more in January 2026, worsening electricity supply for households and businesses.

“The national grid continues to experience frequent collapses, with at least 12 reported in 2025 and multiple collapses in January 2026.”

It added that many Nigerians had resorted to generators and solar energy to cope with unreliable electricity supply, while those unable to afford alternatives were enduring severe hardship.

The party, however, expressed confidence that the situation would improve if the ADC takes power in the 2027 Nigerian general election.

“However, all these sufferings will end as soon as ADC becomes the ruling party in 2027, because we have competent persons like Professor Barth Nnaji to prepare and implement a roadmap for systematically addressing the challenges in the power sector,” it said.

The party also disclosed that Nnaji had been a major financier of the ADC in Enugu State and had contributed funds to support the party’s ongoing membership registration.

It added that Enugu currently ranks third in the South-East in the ADC’s online registration drive, behind Anambra State and Imo State, but ahead of Abia State and Ebonyi State.