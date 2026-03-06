ADC Welcomes Court Judgement On Leadership Tussle

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, which dismissed the suit filed by Dumebi Kachikwu and four others against the party, is a demonstration of commitment to the rule of law.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the court held that the issues raised in the suit relate to the leadership and membership of the party, which are non-justiciable, but however said it still remains suspicious and vigilante about the ruling party’s grand plan to foist a leadership on Nigerians in 2027.

“This judgement is a welcome affirmation of the well-established legal principle that political parties retain the constitutional right to manage their internal affairs without undue interference,” ADC stated.

It urged the courts to remain apolitical and not allow itself to be used by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

The party called on Nigerians who are desirous for change in the leadership of the country, to register with the ADC.

“The time to act is now. Nigeria needs a strong, credible, and organised opposition, and the ADC remains committed to providing that platform,” the party stated.

It further stated that Nigerians who believe in democratic renewal and responsible leadership should “Join the growing movement by registering through www.adcregistration.ng and participating actively in the rebuilding of our country.

ADC said it remains vigilant and resolute, and will continue to resist all attempts “to distract, destabilise, or undermine the party’s democratic processes.

“Our focus remains clear: to build a strong political institution capable of offering Nigerians a credible alternative and restoring hope in our democratic system.”