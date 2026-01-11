ADC Warns Public Against Fake Online Membership Registration Links

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned that several online links, websites, and social media handles claiming to be its official membership registration platforms are fraudulent.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC clarified that it currently has no official online registration link or website open for public membership registration.

“All links currently circulating should be completely disregarded,” the party advised.

The statement emphasized that ADC has not launched any public online membership registration platform. The party is actively working on its official registration and verification system, which will be formally announced through verified ADC channels in due course.

According to the party, “ADC will never request payments or sensitive personal information via unofficial links, WhatsApp messages, direct messages, or third-party websites.”

Members of the public were urged to avoid clicking on suspicious or unverified links and not to share unconfirmed registration messages. ADC further instructed people not to submit personal information—including names, phone numbers, Permanent Voter Card (PVC) details, Bank Verification Number (BVN), or payment details—to any unverified platform. Any suspicious links should be reported directly to the party through official communication channels.

“All legitimate ADC announcements, including the launch of the official membership registration platform, will only be communicated through verified ADC platforms and formal statements from the party leadership,” the statement added.

ADC recently inaugurated a 20-member Membership Mobilisation, Revalidation, and Registration Committee, headed by Kashim Imam, to oversee the party’s membership processes.