ADC To Wike: You’re Disgrace To Office Of Minister

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the behaviour and actions of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is incompatible with the office he occupies.

Spokesman of the Coalition Movement, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday said the virulent attacks Wike launched on the leaders of the coalition movement during his media chat, were borne out his mortal fear of the threat that the successful unveiling of the coalition of opposition political parties constitutes to the government that he serves.

Abdullahi noted that if Minister Wike and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government that he serves had kept their promises to the Nigerian people, the coalition movement would not have been necessary “and he would not have had a need to be so jittery.”

According to him, if Wike: “Had paid the salaries of primary school teachers who have been on strike for several months, and if he had not treated FCT workers with so much contempt, while he goes about commissioning white elephant projects running into billions of naira, he would have had no need to be afraid of the coalition.”

He told the minister that the grievances he claimed in his media chat that the coalition leaders are driven into were borne out of the way the government he is a part of has driven majority of Nigerians into poverty and misery. “We are aggrieved to see children of the poor unable to get education because he would not pay their teachers’ salaries.

“We are aggrieved to watch the growing insecurity in the FCT that he superintends. “We are aggrieved that minister Wike had allowed himself to be used by the government he serves to destroy one of the most powerful political parties in Africa, the PDP,” Abdullahi stated.

He, however, told Wike that it is rather too late in the day to cry, as the coalition movement belongs to the Nigerian people who had been promised renewed hope, but have been served renewed hopelessness. “Therefore, no amount of tirade against the leaders of the coalition could stem the tide of this popular movement,” he added.