ADC To Uzodimma: Lead By Example, Stop Governing Imo From Abuja

Share

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the recent directive of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to the 27 Local Government Council Chairmen and 305 Councillors in the state to immediately relocate and reside in their respective villages or resign their positions as elected office holders.

The directive which ADC described as “tyrannical” and “martial”, was handed down by Uzodimma at the weekend during the 10th Stakeholders Meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Imo State Traditional Rulers at the headquarters of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers in Owerri.

The ADC maintained that if the statement by Uzodimma was not mere lip service or eyeservice, intended to impress onlookers, the directive to the LG chairmen and councillors was the height of hypocrisy.

The party also expects the governor to relocate to Imo state and govern from home or as well, tender his resignation. In a statement signed by Chilos Godsent, the National Vice Chairman (South-East), of the ADC, the party adised Uzodimma to return to Imo State and govern from home instead of Abuja.

The statement partly reads: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) hereby wishes to advise the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to live by example by first relocating to his village or Owerri, from where he should be attending to official duties as the Executive Governor of Imo State.

“ADC holds that it’s hypocritical for Uzodimma to issue such tyrannical, martial directive to the 27 Council Chairmen and 305 Councillors while he resides mainly in Abuja, flies private jets at the expense of Imo state taxpayers fund.”

Share