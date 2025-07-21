ADC To Tinubu: Nigerian Missions Without Envoys Embarrassing

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described as embarrassing, the absence of accredited ambassadors to the 109 Nigerian missions abroad.

ADC in a statement by the interim National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that since President Bola Tinubu recalled Nigeria’s 109 ambassadors from across the world in 2023, the country has no representation when decisions were taken that affect the country and her citizens abroad.

The party blamed this on the escalation of visa and other consular issues between Nigeria, the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Yet, the government has failed to demonstrate any urgency to remedy this embarrassing situation,” the statement added. It told the president that junior diplomats or charge de affair cannot take the place of ambassadors as they are limited in access and recognition.

According to the ADC, the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to appoint ambassadors has affected the quality of the nation’s engagement and relationships with the host coun tries.