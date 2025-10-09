New Telegraph

October 9, 2025
ADC To New INEC Chairman: Make Good Name For Yourself

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, to restore public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Prof. Amupitan’s nomination was approved on Thursday by the National Council of State.

In a statement signed by its interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said Nigerians expect the new INEC boss to focus on rebuilding trust and credibility in the nation’s elections.

The party advised Prof. Amupitan to place his loyalty firmly with the Nigerian people rather than the administration that appointed him.

“We are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt based on his track record. But now he has the opportunity to make a good name for himself that his children would be proud of, or to soil his record and end up with ignominy,” the statement read.

The ADC further reminded him that his tenure would extend beyond a single electoral cycle and urged him to prioritize national interest above political influence.

