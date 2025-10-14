ADC To NASS: Focus On Electoral, Judicial Reforms, Not Early Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the proposed November 2026 election timetable by the National Assembly, warning that such a move could destabilize governance and deepen Nigeria’s political challenges.

In a statement issued by its interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said what the nation urgently needs are comprehensive electoral and judicial reforms that would guarantee credible elections and quick resolution of disputes without disrupting governance.

While acknowledging the lawmakers’ intention to provide more time for election petitions to be resolved before inaugurations, the ADC argued that the plan to cut the political calendar by six months would “push Nigeria into a state of permanent electioneering,” where governance takes a back seat to politics.

“By moving elections to November 2026, campaigns will start as early as 2025, leaving barely two years of real governance. Public officials will shift their focus from performance to politics, policies will stall, and projects abandoned,” the statement read.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of being more concerned about retaining power than serving the people, adding that even under the current timeline, incumbents are already campaigning.

“If the goal is to ensure that election petitions are concluded before inaugurations, the answer is not to shorten tenures but to strengthen institutions, through stricter tribunal timelines, electoral law reforms, and enhanced judicial and INEC capacity,” the ADC stressed.

Citing examples from Kenya, Indonesia, Ghana, and South Africa, the party said other democracies have achieved timely electoral justice without altering election calendars.

“The amendment Nigeria needs is one that delivers electoral justice through institutional efficiency, not one that fuels endless politicking,” ADC concluded.